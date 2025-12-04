Should the White Sox target or avoid these veteran outfielders in free agency?

The White Sox made their first free-agent signing of the offseason this week, agreeing to a two-year deal with LHP Anthony Kay. The move addresses a definite need for a left-handed starting pitcher, and it’s far from the only team need this offseason. With the White Sox recent decision to non-tender OF Mike Tauchman, the outfield picture has become a bit cloudy. Andrew Benintendi has dealt with health concerns, and his future in a White Sox uniform is unclear. The White Sox will certainly look at adding to their outfield in free agency, so let’s take a look at a few of the options and whether they’d be a good fit for the team.

OF Rob Refsnyder

35 year-old Rob Refsnyder enters year 11 of his big league career and will get the chance to hit free agency coming off back to back seasons with an OPS over .825. Refsnyder is purely a platoon bat at this stage in his career, but he’s proven to be a more than serviceable bat against left-handed pitching. Refsnyder makes hard contact when he hits the ball and has shown excellent plate discipline in recent seasons, posting an 11.5% walk rate in 2025. He’s not known as a power hitter, but has combined for 20 home runs the past two seasons, so he can occasionally get into one. Defensively, he’s around league average, but has an above-average arm in the outfield. At 35, he’d likely be an inexpensive option that could make the ideal platoon partner with Andrew Benintendi. While I’d like to see the White Sox aim a bit higher for one of their outfield slots, the team could use two outfield bats and Refsnyder could be a great option to start and pinch hit against left-handed pitching.

Verdict: Target

Rob Refsnyder hits one high off the foul pole 💪 pic.twitter.com/JjWC5fytSu — MLB (@MLB) September 17, 2025

OF Max Kepler

White Sox fans certainly know the name Max Kepler. The German-born outfielder spent the first ten seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins before heading to the Phillies in free agency last season. Kepler became a solid presence in the Twins lineup, posting an OPS over .700 in every year except one between 2016 and 2023. Kepler had three seasons with 20+ home runs, including his career-high 36 in 2019. The past two seasons have been a struggle for Kepler, however. He hit just 8 home runs with a .682 OPS for Minnesota in 2024, and his hopes of bouncing back in Philadelphia were crushed following a .691 OPS in 2025. Looking under the hood, it’s a bit of a mixed bag for Kepler despite two below average seasons in a row, but there’s reason to believe he could bounce back. His chase rate, hard hit rate, and exit velocities were all above-average in 2025. Defensively, Kepler has lost a step in the outfield and now settles for average defense, and his arm isn’t a helpful asset. He’ll be 33 on Opening Day, and I think he can be had on a one-year deal, making him a low-risk pickup. There’s enough left in the bat that intrigues me, and I think the White Sox could certainly do worse.

Verdict: Target

OF Michael Conforto

A former first-round pick by the Mets, Conforto made his big league debut in 2015 and spent the first seven seasons of his career in New York. Conforto emerged as a star in 2019 with a 33 home run season, and followed it up with a .927 OPS in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He had a down year in 2021 and his free agency, but an unfortunate freak shoulder injury wiped out his entire 2022 season. Conforto signed with the Giants before 2023 and hit 35 home runs combined in two seasons with San Francisco before signing a one-year deal with the Dodgers before 2025. This past season was the worst of Conforto’s career. His batting average dipped to .199 and his OPS dropped to .638. Underlying numbers show some concerning trends for Conforto. While he’s still showing excellent plate discipline, he’s squaring up the ball at a well-below-average rate. Defensively, he’s really slowed down and was one of the worst defensive outfielders in baseball in 2025. At age 33, he’s likely a primary DH, and the White Sox already have a defensively-limited left-handed outfielder on the roster in Andrew Benintendi. The White Sox are looking for upgrades in the outfield, and it’s hard to argue that Conforto would even qualify as an upgrade at this stage in his career.

Verdict: Avoid