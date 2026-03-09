Slugging White Sox prospect breaking Statcast gives fans more reason to believe in farm system

When the White Sox drafted OF George Wolkow in the seventh round in 2023, they knew the kind of game-changing power he possessed. Wolkow was one of the youngest players in the draft class after reclassifying to enter the draft a year early, and the White Sox paid him an overslot deal to keep him away from his commitment to South Carolina. Wolkow’s first two seasons with the White Sox have been a mixed bag, but his elite power potential was on full display this weekend during Cactus League play.

After entering Friday’s game against the Diamondbacks, Wolkow got a plate appearance against Arizona righty Casey Anderson. Wolkow hit a grounder into right field for a base hit, which on the surface, seems unremarkable. But the eye-popping 120.7 MPH exit velocity on the hit tells a different story. If that seems high, that’s because it is. In fact, Wolkow is the first White Sox player to record an exit velocity over 120 MPH since Statcast started tracking it as a metric in 2015.

In all of baseball, only eight players have exceeded the 120 MPH threshold in that time. Among them: superstars Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Vlad Guerrero Jr. Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton has accomplished this an incredible 17 times, and Pirates standout Oneil Cruz has done it six times, but nobody else has done it more than once. This includes Spring Training, regular season, and postseason games. And the most impressive thing about this for Wolkow: he just turned 20 years-old.

George Wolkow's game-changing power comes with strikeout concerns

Wolkow’s game doesn’t come without its red flags. The outfielder had a nearly 40% strikeout rate in 2024, and it’s still too high despite him lowering it to 30% in 2025. The White Sox are hopeful that Wolkow’s high strikeout rate will be neutralized by his on-base ability and power, but he hasn’t shown consistency in those areas just yet. Wolkow will be 20 years old for the entire 2026 season, and the White Sox knew his development would take some time when they drafted him.

MLB Pipeline has George Wolkow ranked as the 14th best prospect in the White Sox organization, but a hot start to the season could lead to him shooting up boards. The guy who made headlines for his accidental RBI single last season has once again broken baseball with his talent, and he’s not letting a down season destroy his confidence. Wolkow and the White Sox know how talented he is, and they know it’s only a matter of time before the whole league figures it out.

genuinely HOW did George Wolkow do this😳



(🎥: via @MLB)

pic.twitter.com/nNeQ269WsQ — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) August 13, 2025

It’s not yet known whether Wolkow will begin the year back with Low-A Kannapolis or if the White Sox will give him a shot at the High-A level this season. Regardless, a healthy season and continued improvement on making contact will be a big step toward Wolkow becoming the player the White Sox know he can be.