A White Sox prospect just did something that you’ve definitely never seen before

Every night at the ballpark, you might seen something new. It’s one of the many beauties of baseball.

Chicago White Sox outfield prospect George Wolkow and those in attendance for Tuesday night’s game between the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Augusta GreenJackets got to experience that reality first hand.

Wolkow did something that I genuinely have never seen before in a baseball game of any kind...He accidentally ripped an RBI single.

George Wolkow accidentally hit an RBI single

The Ballers were trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning when Wolkow stepped up to the plate with runners on first and second and one out.

As Ethan Bagwell came home to deliver the first pitch of the at-bat, Wolkow attempted to step out of the box and call timeout.

When timeout wasn’t granted by the home plate umpire, Wolkow took a one-handed, half-hearted swing at the baseball. The ball jumped off the bat on the ground and into right field. Nobody was more surprised than Wolkow.

With an understandable delayed reaction, Wolkow hustled to first base and legged out a single. Jordan Sprinkle was stealing on the pitch and easily scored from second base, giving the Ballers their first run of the game.

Ever seen a batter get a hit like this?! 🤯@whitesox prospect George Wolkow tries to call time and casually collects an RBI single WITH ONE HAND for the @Kcannonballers: pic.twitter.com/2gFFI6Yd03 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 12, 2025

George Wolkow has all the tools to be great

Wolkow finished the day just 1-for-4 with that RBI single. He is now hitting .216 with 11 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. He has a .654 OPS in 343 at-bats this season.

The numbers could certainly be better. Wolkow needs to improve his bat-to-ball skills as he develops in the minor leagues. He is 6-foot-7 with plenty of power to all fields and good speed. He also a cannon for an arm in right field.

According to MLB.com, George Wolkow is the No. 11 prospect in the White Sox organization. His best attribute is his 60-grade power.

At his best, Wolkow is a five-tool threat that could be one of the best prospects in all of baseball. But at the moment, he is a flawed, toolsy outfielder with unbelievable upside.

Fortunately for the White Sox, Wolkow is still only 19 years old. He has plenty of time to develop as a player.

If he keeps getting batted ball luck like he did on Tuesday night, Wolkow's season stats could start turning around in a hurry.