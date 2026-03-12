White Sox fans lose their minds as top MLB Draft prospect's season hits another peak

It feels like just about every day, White Sox fans see videos of UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowksy doing something special on the baseball field. Cholowksy, the heavy favorite to be the first overall pick in July’s draft, brings a true blend of power, contact, and defense that has some scouts calling him the best college shortstop since Troy Tulowitzki. While the pick hasn’t yet been made and the White Sox may do due diligence on other options, it would be an upset if Cholowsky didn’t end up heading to the south side in July. On Tuesday, Cholowsky continued his eye-popping season at the plate and sent White Sox fans into a flurry of excitement.

Cholowsky launched his 9th home run of the spring Tuesday night against UC-Irvine, bringing his season-long OPS to 1.349 and sending White Sox Twitter into a frenzy.

When the White Sox landed the first overall pick in December’s lottery, fans already started queueing up their Roch Cholowsky jerseys. A lot can change in six months, and with an entire college season between the lottery and the draft, the White Sox weren’t ready to declare their mind made up. Alabama’s Justin Lebron may be the best pure power hitter in the class, and his hit tool taking a step forward would be enough to put him in the conversation. Texas prep shortstop Grady Emerson could have the highest upside, but the White Sox invested in a high school shortstop last season and could prefer someone quicker to the majors this time around.

Roch Cholowsky has left no doubt he's the top choice for the White Sox

While it seemed like Cholowsky was the most natural fit, there was always the possibility of him taking a step back this season and someone else emerging. Through 16 games, however, the opposite appears true. Cholowsky finished the 2025 season with 23 home runs and an OPS of 1.190. So far, he’s on pace for close to 30 home runs and a .200 point increase in OPS in 2026. It seems like Roch Cholowsky has gotten even better.

There are still four months between now and the 2026 MLB draft and things can still change, but Roch Cholowsky has looked the part of the top overall prospect so far in 2026, and White Sox fans can feel good knowing the level of talent they’ll be adding to their organization. As MLB spring training winds down and the regular season gets set to begin, White Sox fans have every reason to tune in to UCLA baseball to see their future franchise cornerstone.