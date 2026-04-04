The White Sox may have just found the key to Sean Burke's success

After a complete mess by the pitching staff on the White Sox opening road trip, the team headed home to kick off their home slate this weekend. Right-hander Sean Burke, who started the second game of the season in Milwaukee, was scheduled to start Friday’s home opener as well. In the days before the game, however, the White Sox announced that right-hander Grant Taylor would instead start the game, with Sean Burke scheduled to follow.

Using an opener for Sean Burke isn’t a new practice for the White Sox. The White Sox did it six times in 2025, and the numbers are striking. In 2025, Burke had an ERA of 5.73 in the first inning, significantly higher than his 4.22 overall mark. In games he didn’t start, Burke’s ERA was 2.97. He would often run into first inning struggles and settle in later in the game. Unfortunately, it led to the White Sox frequently having to come from behind to win games.

Burke’s first inning troubles were one of a couple things holding him back in 2025, and the White Sox hoped for a step forward in that department this season. During Burke’s opening outing in Milwaukee, he allowed three runs in the first inning, though less-than-stellar defense certainly contributed.

Sean Burke's excellent performance Friday may be tied to opener

After Grant Taylor’s dominant first inning, Burke’s outing during the home opener was potentially the best performance of his career. He allowed one run on four hits over seven innings, striking out seven and issuing no walks. His fastball sat 95-96 after sitting around 93 in his first start. It was an outing the White Sox badly needed given the recent struggles of their pitching staff, and it seems the White Sox may have figured out the key to Burke’s success.

Sean Burke with a quality start for the home opener 🫡 pic.twitter.com/yeRCP4Dt6o — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) April 3, 2026

To be honest, I’m not sure how to explain Burke’s struggles in the first inning. Maybe it’s facing the top of the opposing team’s order right off the bat. Perhaps it’s a mental thing. Whatever the reason for it, the White Sox may have found the solution. The team could conceivably use an opener for Burke every time through the rotation. The White Sox would like to get as many reliable innings as possible out of Burke whether it includes the first inning or not. If Burke can maintain his sub-3 ERA by simply beginning in the second inning instead of the first, it seems like a simple enough solution for the White Sox.

Sean Burke's usage will be worth monitoring as the 2026 White Sox season progresses. I don't anticipate the team solely using openers for him, but it may become more and more frequent if the first-inning issues persist. Regardless, I'd love to see more of the Sean Burke we saw in Friday's game. If we do, he can be a very valuable arm for this White Sox team, and will more than earn his keep.