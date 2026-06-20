These 2 Giants players could be ideal fits for the White Sox at the trade deadline

The Chicago White Sox have been a great story so far this season. After entering the campaign with many doubters, the White Sox are currently at the top of the American League Central standings with a 39-35 record. This is after they finished last season with a 60-102 record and the 2024 campaign with a 41-121 record.

With this leap, there is no question that the White Sox have taken a big step in the right direction so far this season. And with how this season is going for the White Sox, they are setting themselves up to be surprising buyers at the trade deadline. If they keep this kind of play up as we inch closer to the August 3rd date, they should not be afraid to add to their roster, especially on the pitching end. .

When looking at likely sellers for this year's trade deadline, the San Francisco Giants stand out. They have several tradable players on their roster, but two stand out as players that coudl be of interest to the White Sox in outfielder Jung Hoo Lee and left-handed pitcher Robby Ray.

Lee and Ray would both have the potential to provide the White Sox's roster with a nice boost if brought in, and both could be obtained without surrendering the White Sox top prospects.

Why the White Sox should consider pursuing Giants' Lee & Ray

With the White Sox needing an upgrade in their outfield, it would make a lot of sense if they tried to land Lee from the Giants. The 27-year-old outfielder is enjoying a breakout year with the Giants in 2026, as he has an impressive .331 batting average in 64 games this season. This is after he had eight home runs, 55 RBI, and a .266 batting average in 150 games for the Giants in 2025. He's a high-contact, strong defensive outfielder that could help supplement some of the White Sox power bats, and his versatility allows him to play all three outfield positions.

With numbers like these, Lee would have the potential to be an excellent addition to the White Sox's roster as they continue their playoff push. While he has an opt-out in his contract following the 2027 season, they'd get at least one other year of control on Lee, which adds to his appeal.

As for Ray, the White Sox would be bringing in a two-time All-Star and former AL Cy Young Award winner to their rotation. It is no secret that the White Sox's rotation could use another impactful starter, and bringing in a veteran like Ray could provide them with just that. Pitching is a bigger need than outfield at this point, so if they could only make one of these deals, I'd prioritize Ray.

Reliever Robbie was remarkable 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZcpjARzWgc — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 17, 2026

Ray hasn't been quite as effective this season with the Giants, with a 5-6 record and a 4.07 ERA in 15 appearances. But he had an 11-8 record and a 3.65 ERA in 32 appearances just last season, so he certainly could bounce back as the campaign rolls on. He brings experience and an extra left-handed start that may not cost as much as someone like Reid Detmers. Due to this, he could be an excellent fit for the White Sox to bring in as they look to get into the playoffs for the first time since 2021.