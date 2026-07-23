This White Sox-Padres pipe dream mock trade could send Mason Miller to Chicago

With 11 days remaining until the trade deadline, it’s not yet clear how aggressive the Chicago White Sox will be. With primary needs in the starting rotation and the bullpen, and a new need behind the plate following Kyle Teel’s potentially season-ending injury, I expect multiple trades to be made by the White Sox in the coming days. A report indicating the White Sox almost completed a trade for Aroldis Chapman prior to the Red Sox winning streak makes it seem like the Southsiders could be big-game hunting when it comes to looking for a high-leverage reliever.

Padres superstar closer is potentially the best closer in baseball and has three years of control following this season. With reports indicating San Diego could be open to moving their star closer, it would certainly make sense if the White Sox checked in. One New York Daily News insider did more than hint at the White Sox being a viable option earlier this week.

Don’t rule out the White Sox https://t.co/Jupj6JYdzd — billmadden1954 (@bmadden1954) July 21, 2026

While I don’t believe a trade sending Miller to Chicago is particularly likely, it’s okay to dream in the spirit of the Trade Deadline. If the White Sox were going to put together a package for Miller, it could look something like this.

White Sox acquire RHP Mason Miller and LHP JP Sears for IF Caleb Bonemer, LHP Noah Schultz, LHP Ky Bush, and IF William Bergolla Jr.

Now, before you angrily shut your computer, yes, I know this is a lot. In no way am I suggesting that this trade is wise or that the White Sox would even consider this. But this is the kind of haul it’ll take to land the consensus best closer in baseball. Mason Miller put up excellent numbers in the 2025 season, converting 22 of 26 saves and holding opponents to a .139 batting average, but his numbers so far in 2026 are even better. The 27-year-old righty enters Wednesday with a 0.86 ERA and is a perfect 25-for-25 in save opportunities. He’s struck out an eye-popping 78 hitters in 41.2 innings, and he’s been virtually unhittable at times this season. To acquire Miller, the Padres surrendered top prospect Leodalis De Vries, who is currently listed as MLB Pipeline’s 2nd-overall prospect. Yes, he’s a year older and has one less year of control, but Miller is having an even better season than he did last year and the asking price will undoubtedly be similar.

102.9 MPH 🔥



Mason Miller is electric! pic.twitter.com/qoFIktIyDp — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2026

For the White Sox, it would likely start with Caleb Bonemer, MLB Pipeline’s 16th-ranked prospect. The 20-year-old has slugged 23 home runs and reached the Double-A level this season after winning the Carolina League MVP in 2025. Questions remain about his defensive position, but Bonemer is one of the better hitting prospects in all of baseball. Lefties Noah Schultz and Ky Bush would provide the Padres with a pair of pitchers who can impact their big league team almost immediately. Both have upside but have been through their own forms of adversity in recent years. IF William Bergolla would provide another upper-level infield option for the Padres with a very strong hit tool and defensive prowess.

If the White Sox are seriously in the market for Mason Miller like has been hinted at, prepare for it to hurt. Maybe the deal can be done without Caleb Bonemer, but it would almost certainly take three or more of their top ten prospects. It would be a massive swing for the fences for Chris Getz and immediately give the White Sox possibly the best reliever trio in baseball with Miller, Grant Taylor, and Sean Newcomb.

Do I think Mason Miller ends up in Chicago? No. I’d be very shocked if he did. I believe the chances of the White Sox pulling off a trade of this magnitude are very low. But it sounds like they’re not zero.