White Sox Rumors: Red Sox winning streak cost Chicago much-needed trade asset

Each year, the later half of July is full of trade rumors, speculation, mock trades, and debates. By August 4th, dozens of players will put on a new uniform as contending teams load up for the stretch run and rebuilding teams restock their farm systems. Lost in the shuffle of the trade deadline activity are the deals that don’t happen. We often don’t hear until weeks or months later just how close some deals were to going down before a last-second switch. For White Sox fans, who patiently await additions to the pitching staff, some light was shed on a recent deal that almost happened.

Told the White Sox were extremely close to acquiring Aroldis Chapman before the Red Sox went on their stunning win streak. Do not know whom the White Sox offered in return. — George Ofman (@georgeofman) July 22, 2026

Chapman, 38, remains one of the premiere late-inning relievers in baseball despite his age. The left-hander has a 1.99 ERA and has converted 22 of his 24 save opportunities this season. With a vesting option that is likely to activate, Chapman will be under control for 2027 as well, so his impact would be more than that of a rental. Just three weeks ago, the Red Sox season looked like it was heading in the wrong direction and the team was on the verge of a fire sale. But the Red Sox got hot at the right time. They enter Wednesday’s action on a 14-game winning streak and are back in the playoff picture. The direction of their season has undoubtedly changed, and it came just at the nick of time.

The White Sox didn’t help their own cause, getting swept at the hands of the Red Sox and scoring just two runs in the three-game series. Had they won two, or even just one, of the games in that series, it may’ve completely shifted the Red Sox momentum and we could be looking at a completely different scenario.

The White Sox interest in Chapman tips fans on the team's deadline plans

If there’s anything that White Sox fans can take away from this development, it’s that the team is apparently willing to be aggressive in their hunt for late-inning relief help. Chapman was one of the top names on the market, and the fact that a deal got close means the White Sox were serious about making it happen. It’ll be interesting to see how the White Sox pivot now that Chapman is likely off the market. A handful of other interesting late-inning arms are on the board, with varying levels of control and prices, and the White Sox could be exploring all options.

San Diego’s Mason Miller is undeniably the best closer in baseball but would require a major haul of prospects. New York Mets relievers Luke Weaver and Devin Williams could be available, but both have control beyond 2026 and the Mets may not be looking for a full teardown. White Sox GM Chris Getz will surely do his due diligence and try to make a deal happen.

There are still more than ten days until the trade deadline passes and the White Sox have plenty of time to address their need in the bullpen. An unfortunate winning streak may have foiled their plans for Aroldis Chapman, but it shouldn’t prevent them from filling the need.