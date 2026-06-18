This White Sox trade package could land Reid Detmers in deal with Angels

As the MLB calendar moves closer to the August 3rd trade deadline, rumors have begun to swirl about which teams will be looking to sell and which players might be available. The Angels currently sit in last place in the AL West and could finally look to begin a rebuild after years of treading water. Left-hander Reid Detmers has been one of the bigger breakout stars in the American League this season, and his two and a half years of team control could make him a hot commodity for teams looking for left-handed pitching at the deadline, including the Chicago White Sox.

Angels lefty Reid Detmers over his last five starts



33 IP

5 ER (1.36 ERA)

39/5 K/BB Ratio

0.51 WHIP



He has 2.5 years of team control. If the White Sox are interested, he’s not going to come cheap. — Noah Phalen (@Noahp245) June 17, 2026

It’ll be pricey, but here’s a trade package I think could get Detmers to the South Side and a breakdown of each player involved.

Angels trade LHP Reid Detmers and RHP Sam Bachman to the White Sox for SS Billy Carlson, RHP Mathias Lacombe, and C Fernando Graterol

This deal would send Detmers and Bachman to Chicago for three players, including last season’s first-round pick in Carlson. Detmers would provide a high-upside rotation option with control that’s just 26 years old, and Bachman is a controllable reliever with a very strong 3.31 ERA. Adding to the rotation and the bullpen could knock out two needs with one deal for the White Sox.

Carlson, 19, was selected tenth overall by the White Sox and was widely considered the best defensive shortstop in the class. His swing needed some adjustments, and the White Sox felt strongly enough about the changes he made this offseason to assign him to Low-A Kannapolis this year. In his first minor league season, Carlson has posted a .726 OPS in 39 games, but is currently on the injured list with a fracture in his thumb. He should be just a few weeks away from a return. Carlson will look to take steps forward and add some power to his profile as the season goes on, and he’d immediately give the Angels a top 100 prospect and would rank among the top prospects in their organization.

24-year-old righty Mathias Lacombe became just the second French native ever drafted when the White Sox took him in 2023, and he took a bit to get going in the minor leagues. Lacombe dealt with injuries and didn’t play minor league baseball until 2025, but posted a 3.04 ERA in 19 games in his debut season. He took his time building up this year but has posted a 2.16 ERA at the High-A level so far in 2026. He’s primarily worked out of the bullpen, but it’s mostly to save innings, and the White Sox believe he can be a starter. Provided he stays healthy, Lacombe could be a quick riser that helps the Angels at the big league level by the end of 2028.

17 year-old catcher Fernando Graterol was the White Sox top international signing during the previous signing period. He’s only played in two games at the DSL level so far this year, but the White Sox really like his offensive profile. The organization is loaded with catching depth, so the White Sox could be in a position to deal from that strength, and he’d provide the Angels with a highly touted international prospect that they can develop in their system.

A trade of this caliber would be costly for the White Sox, but it’s the type of move that helps them not only this season, but for multiple years, and it’s a move that White Sox GM Chris Getz needs to consider.