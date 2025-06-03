2 underrated White Sox minor league pitchers have completely ridiculous stats in 2025

The Chicago White Sox need help in the Major League bullpen. They have just five saves as a team and have a combined bullpen ERA of 4.43. It's a big reason for their 18-41 record, despite being competitive in a lot of the games they play.

White Sox prospects Grant Taylor, Peyton Pallette, Wikelmen González, and Adisyn Coffey are all candidates to receive a big league call-up. Those are the names that are discussed as internal options to immediately help a struggling bullpen.

But if you look deeper in the organization, the White Sox have a few other bullpen arms that are having remarkable seasons in 2025.

While they are further away from being MLB ready, right-handed relief pitchers Andrew Dalquist and Jack Young have ridiculously good numbers in the minor leagues.

Andrew Dalquist

Andrew Dalquist was once the No. 9 prospect in the White Sox organization. He was Chicago’s third-round draft pick in 2019 and signed for a $2 million overlslot signing bonus out of high school.

Dalquist never figured things out as a starting pitcher. His ERA ballooned every year and he had an ERA of 7.25 over 37 starts in Winston-Salem (A+).

Since the White Sox moved Dalquist to the bullpen, however, he has once again showed big league potential. He threw 47 innings out of the bullpen for Birmingham (AA) in 2024 with a 3.06 ERA.

In 2025, the 24-year-old right-hander has an astonishing 1.01 ERA in 17 relief appearances. He has allowed three earned runs all season in 26.2 innings with 8.1 K/9. He's undoubtedly deserving of a chance at Triple-A and could be in the big leagues by the end of the season.

Jack Young

Right-hander Young was Chicago’s ninth-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Hailing from the University of Iowa, Young's team-best 2.76 ERA and 35.1% K-rate in his final college season made him an intriguing bullpen arm to develop.

Young has a three pitch mix. He throws a fastball, slider, and changeup, but he can throw each pitch either sidearm or from an over-the-top arm slot. That makes him electric to watch and terrifying to step into the batters box against.

In his first professional season, Young has a jawdropping ERA of...0.38.

That's because he has allowed only one (1) earned run in 24 innings piched out of the bullpen. Opposing hitters are batting just .131 against him and his 9.4 K/9 proves that the swing-and-miss stuff he had at Iowa is translating to the minor leagues.

Young has done as many as 3 innings in a single outing this year. He has thrown up to 41 pitches in a single outing. The multi-inning role has suited him in Kannapolis, but I'd love to see him get a promotion soon.