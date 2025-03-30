What the Chicago White Sox's updated City Connect uniforms could look like

It is going to be hard to top the Chicago White Sox City Connect uniforms, but that is what Nike is going to try to do.

The White Sox are one of eight clubs that are getting a City Connect update. Nike already did a great job with the Southside logo that the team has been rolling with ever since the City Connect concept came out.

The White Sox have been synonymous with Chicago's South Side ever since the team's founding. That is why the team's City Connects have been so great.

The Chi hat logo is also a neat alternative to the iconic Sox logo.

Nike is going to refresh the team's alternate look despite already getting it right the first time.

The uniforms will be unveiled on May 2.

The X account, PGHconcepts, came up with a neat idea incorporating the team's iconic pinwheels on the exploding scoreboard.

That would be a great way to tie into the original concept former owner Bill Veeck brought to Old Comiskey Park.

Tying the Bridgeport neighborhood to the City Connects would be another interesting idea. Although owner Jerry Reinsdorf trashed the area, saying he cannot draw enough fans where the team currently plays. It is one reason he wants to build a new stadium on the vacant land in the South Loop known as the 78.

It can never hurt to incorporate the city's flag design into a uniform concept. However, the Chicago Bulls have done a couple versions.

It would not be surprising to see a skyline concept either.

Updating the flat Sox look from the early 1980s to fit the team's current black and white color scheme might be another good idea.

It can never hurt to bring back the powder blues.

55 years ago, the @WhiteSox broke out these uniforms.



Who has the best powder blue throwbacks? pic.twitter.com/vcFowFLB89 — MLB (@MLB) January 6, 2019

What matters is the uniforms live up to the team's strong tradition of logos and uniforms.

The Sox's history has not been filled with a lot of winning. This organization has always had a strong uniform and log tradition.

That is why the pinwheel concept would be a great idea as it would continue the team's creative approach to uniforms.

Now, some like the softball concept back in the late 1970s have missed the mark (well, trying to go with shorts were a bad idea), the flat Sox look in the early 1980s or the current logo have become iconic.

The #WhiteSox will wear collared blue and white v-neck '76 jerseys for "Throwback Thursday" on August 27. #SoxTBT pic.twitter.com/NEVmCS0qMM — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 20, 2015

This updated version does not have to be iconic, but it would be nice if comes close.