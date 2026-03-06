In a game that shifted directions in more than one inning, the White Sox couldn't hold onto their lead over the Padres during their Tuesday's spring training matchup. The White Sox held the lead as late as the seventh inning, but bullpen struggles allowed the tying run to cross the plate on an avoidable bases loaded walk. Even more unfortunate than the blown lead was the injury suffered by White Sox reliever Wikelman Gonzalez, which puts a big question mark on the competition for the White Sox bullpen.

27 year old left handed relief pitcher Chris Murphy was excellent serving in a long relief role, easily handling the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings. In three innings, Murphy allowed only one hit, no earned runs, and struck out four. It was a solid Spring Training outing that any pitcher would be proud of, regardless of trying to earn a roster spot or not. Spring Training is all about reps, and if Murphy can command the ball like that a few more times, he's sure to earn a spot and be a key part of Chicago's bullpen this upcoming season.

Wikelman Gonzalez's Tuesday appearance may've changed the spring

When Murphy handed the ball off to Wikelman Gonzalez, a familiar face from the 2025 roster who appeared in 16 different games last season, things started to go south. After an introductory strikeout, Gonzalez went on to walk three batters and allowed a single. Gonzalez then left the game with trainers, and the White Sox update indicated a lower back issue.

Gonzalez struggled to find the strike zone with his four-seam fastball, a pitch he almost exclusively threw, and it came back to bite. Part of his struggles could've been due to his injury, but it hasn't been a particularly good spring for Gonzalez even outside of this appearance. In his three previous appearances, Gonzalez walked three and allowed two earned runs while not looking sharp with his command. With roster spots few and far between, Gonzalez needed to show more to put himself in a good position.

Spring Training games may be a slog to get through for fans, but for management and the coaching staff, these are absolutely essential. Finding out who can survive in high leverage situations and who can eat innings is paramount to putting together a bullpen that can support you in the long run. 162 games is a long season. Knowing that you have the right players put in place to support you and go the distance is exactly the peace of mind that fans will be looking for down the line.

The loss itself will quickly be forgotten, but the performances will not. Murphy showed he can handle multiple innings, while Gonzalez and others are still working to prove their reliability, and his injury throws a large wrinkle into the situation. As roster decisions approach, every outing like this carries a little more weight. Hopefully Gonzalez can get healthy and put himself back on the map sooner rather than later.