White Sox could repeat history after recent success in KBO market

For a team like the White Sox, who have made it clear that they won’t be a factor in the markets of the top free agents this offseason, improving the roster for 2026 might take some creativity. Despite a 19-win improvement in 2025 and the expectation that there will be continued improvement in 2026, the bulk of the offseason moves will likely be short-term veteran acquisitions. Two years ago, Chris Getz got creative when looking for starting rotation upgrades, signing RHP Erick Fedde out of the KBO and later flipping him for assets. The White Sox could follow that blueprint and make a similar move this offseason.

Fedde, originally a first round pick by the Washington Nationals, went to Korea to rework his arsenal after struggling to establish himself in the big leagues. Fedde added a sweeper to his repertoire and additional velocity to his other pitches. During his year with the KBO’s NC Dinos, Fedde went 20-6 with an ERA of 2.00. He struck out 209 hitters in 180.1 innings en route to winning the Choi Dong-won award, the Korean equivalent to the Cy Young. Fedde signed a two-year deal with the White Sox prior to the 2024 season and excelled in the White Sox rotation in the first half, posting a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts before being dealt to the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline in a three-team deal that brought Miguel Vargas to the White Sox. Vargas has emerged as a core piece of the future for the White Sox.

Former Pirates pitcher Cody Ponce has been away from MLB for four years, spending three of them in Japan before moving to the KBO in 2025 and winning the Choi Dong-won award himself. A second-round pick of the Brewers in 2015, Ponce was traded to Pittsburgh in a 2019 trade deadline deal. He made his big league debut in 2020, pitching five games (three starts) for the Pirates and posting a solid 3.18 ERA in 17 innings. 2021 wasn’t kind to Ponce, however, and he finished 0-6 with a 7.04 ERA in just 15 games and was released following the 2021 season. Since being away, Ponce has added a few miles per hour to his fastball, which now touches 98, and added a new change-up. It took a few years to master his new arsenal, but in 2025, Ponce went 17-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 252 strikeouts in an incredibly dominant season. Now, at 31, he’ll look to cash in on his success overseas and return to the big leagues.

Ponce could be an affordable option for the White Sox

Pitchers coming over from the KBO have a mixed history, so Ponce is unlikely to land a large contract this offseason, but may look for a modest two-year deal similar to the contract Fedde got. Even though the White Sox are showing hesitancy to sign multi-year deals, they did it with Fedde and it could be a gamble worth taking again. Ponce would get a chance to start full-time in Chicago and a good first half could land him a trade to a contending team. The White Sox will be looking for veteran starting pitchers to eat innings from their young rotation, and Ponce may have the most upside of the affordable options. If he struggles as a starter, Ponce’s fastball that touches 98 and four-pitch mix should play as a reliever, so the White Sox would have options.

Personally, Ponce would be near the top of my list of free agent pitcher targets for the White Sox. I’d like to see Getz take an upside swing instead of just signing a safe aging veteran. Getz has already struck gold with one KBO signing, and he has a great opportunity to do it again.