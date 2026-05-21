White Sox could swing big at trade deadline to bolster already-strong pitching staff

The White Sox starting rotation has quietly been one of the better stories in the American League this season. 29 year-old Davis Martin is having a breakout campaign with a 1.61 ERA, currently the third best mark in the AL. Sean Burke has been extremely reliable, Erick Fedde has delivered solid production despite some inconsistency, and top prospect Noah Schultz has handled himself well in his rookie season. Even Anthony Kay impressed recently in a win against the Mariners, allowing just one hit throughout the game. This staff has outperformed expectations at every turn, and for a White Sox team with genuine postseason ambitions, that foundation matters enormously.

Davis Martin notches a career-high 10th strikeout ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/e6gJj1fgy3 — MLB (@MLB) May 5, 2026

Still, if the White Sox want to become more than just a surprise Wild Card team, they likely need a true ace at the top of the rotation. The good news is that this summer's pitching market is shaping up to be one of the better ones in recent memory, with several impact arms dealing on teams that are going absolutely nowhere.

White Sox could turn to these arms to bolster pitching staff at trade deadline

The White Sox may not be in a position to swing big at the deadline, especially for a player without extended team control. If they do, however, there are a few strong fits.

Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants comes to mind. Webb is carrying a 5.06 ERA this season, which is well below his previous marks, but it would be a mistake to write him off. He remains one of the most uniquely talented pitchers in the National League, and the underlying stuff is still very much there. If the Giants continue to fade, he becomes a fascinating buy-low candidate with legitimate frontline upside. Webb is under control through the 2028 season, so he undoubtedly wouldn't be cheap, but he's a reliable and consistent veteran that could impact the White Sox rotation for multiple years.

Twins starter Joe Ryan is arguably the hottest starter in the American League right now. Over his last 18 innings he has given up just 10 hits, struck out 21 batters, and allowed only 3 earned runs. The obvious complication is the division. An in-division deal of this magnitude would be nearly unprecedented, but if Minnesota falls far enough out of contention and the White Sox put together an irresistible package, it is worth monitoring. Ryan, who has a mutual option for 2027, will likely be a free agent at the end of the season.

Mets ace Freddy Peralta has been solid this season with a 3.31 ERA and a power arsenal that plays in big moments. He is an underrated name on this list and could deliver real star power to the South Side. The Mets have heavily underperformed so far this season and Peralta is set to hit the open market, making him a very realistic and potentially affordable rental target. Many teams will likely be interested here, though, so the competition will be steep.

Perhaps the hottest name on the market, Sandy Alcantara finally looks closer to his Cy Young form in 2026. He is posting a 3.53 ERA with significant strikeout upside on a Marlins team that is young but not ready to compete for the division. He will draw calls from every contender between now and the deadline, and the asking price will reflect that. But landing Alcantara would be a franchise-shifting move that sends a clear message to the rest of the American League: the White Sox are no longer just a feel-good story.

The White Sox pitching foundation is already better than anyone expected. The young core is arriving, the rotation has been a legitimate bright spot, and for the first time in a while, this team feels like it has a real direction. Whether or not Chris Getz is willing to add aggressively at the deadline could determine if this season becomes merely a promising step forward or the beginning of a new competitive era on the South Side. The arms are out there. Every one of them has been dealing on teams that have given them nothing in return. The pitch to any of them is simple: come to Chicago, and let's actually go somewhere.