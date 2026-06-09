White Sox decision to call up Braden Montgomery comes at the perfect time

As the White Sox head home to begin a six game homestand against the Braves and Dodgers, the lineup is set to receive an exciting boost. According to multiple reports, the White Sox have called up top outfield prospect Braden Montgomery to make his big league debut Tuesday night. The 23-year-old will provide immediate reinforcements for the White Sox lineup during the toughest portion of their schedule, and his call-up is coming at a perfect time.

The White Sox are calling up OF Braden Montgomery, per @scottmerkin.



Montgomery ranks No. 33 on Baseball America's Top 100 and is hitting .314/.422/.548 with 10 homers through 56 games in the upper minors this year. pic.twitter.com/o1bkKpZIek — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 9, 2026

The White Sox originally acquired Montgomery in the 2024 trade that sent lefty Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox. A former first-round pick of Boston, Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in his final college season that delayed his pro debut until 2025. Known as a power-over-contact hitter, Montgomery demonstrated a solid contact ability during his first pro season, posting an .804 OPS with 12 homers across three levels last season. He was invited to big league camp and had a strong showing this spring before beginning the season with Double-A Birmingham. Montgomery posted a 1.035 OPS in 27 games with the Barons before a promotion to Charlotte. In 29 games with Charlotte, Montgomery hit .315 with a .912 OPS.

Braden Montgomery's call-up helps the White Sox during their toughest stretch

The switch-hitting outfielder will now join the White Sox, and his promotion seems to be coming at the perfect time. The White Sox are in the midst of their toughest stretch of schedule thus far, and the team has dropped back-to-back series against Philadelphia and Minnesota. With the White Sox entering the homestand at 34-31 and just a game and a half out of first place in the AL Central, it seems like a great time to add reinforcements to a lineup that has managed over five runs per game over the past ten days. With slugger Munetaka Murakami still on the shelf, Montgomery will add some extra thunder to a lineup that needs it.

Montgomery played all three outfield positions in the minor leagues, but the most natural fit for him may be in right field. The White Sox have gone with light-hitting Rikuu Nishida as the primary right fielder against right-handed pitching, and Montgomery’s switch-hitting ability should give him at bats every day.

As a rookie, how much we’ll see from Montgomery remains to be seen, but the 23-year-old has hit at every level of the minor leagues, and he took quality at bats against big league pitchers during the spring. As the White Sox creep closer to the trade deadline still in contention, they’ll now get a chance to see what they have in Montgomery before deciding on any deadline moves. With Murakami and Kyle Teel just a few weeks away from a return, the White Sox could be loading up at just the right time.

For the first time in several years, it should be a fun summer on the south side of Chicago.