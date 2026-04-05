White Sox early pitching failures give fans Deja Vu amid rebuild

The Chicago White Sox entered the 2026 season fully committed to a rebuild, but feeling like they're on the way up. Unfortunately, the early returns suggest the foundation is far shakier than expected. After a full season away from the historic lows of the 2024 season, and a full year under manager Will Venable, many fans and critics expected things to get better. The front office has strategically used its resources to stack the roster with young players in an effort to create a foundation built to last. General manager Chris Getz alongside Manager Will Venable have both emphasized roster development over winning.

Early pitching failures have defined the White Sox first week

Unfortunately, the opening road trip for the White Sox left a lot to be desired. Chicago allowed 52 runs to cross the plate, almost all of which were earned. With an inconsistent offense, it's been ugly to watch. One of the biggest failings the White Sox have had early has been the pitching. Both starting pitchers and the bullpen have been allowing innings to get out of hand.

The numbers themselves don't just show that the pitching has struggled, they explain exactly how thing have unraveled so quickly. The base path has been flooded with a torrent of runners, and it's not just isolated incidents. Starting pitching has been handing off the ball to the bullpen in the hope of rescue, but that hasn't been the case. This isn't just one bad inning, it's multiple innings compounding on top of each other. The starting rotation hasn't done a sufficient job of eating innings and the bullpen has been taxed early.

Even if the pitching were to stabilize, the offense has done little to suggest it could keep this team competitive. If the White Sox defense has had a traffic problem, so does the offense, but in reverse. Low on base percentages suggest that the White Sox bats are failing, and the higher than normal strikeout rate shows innings falling flat on their face. Most of the White Sox offensive success has come early in the game, with the team particularly struggling against opposing bullpens.

It's obviously very early in the season, and there's no reason to hit the big red panic button yet. The White Sox played a solid all-around series against Toronto this weekend and has a chance to get back on track, but this type of failure this early in the season could be indicative of the weeks or even months to come. Chris Getz and the White Sox have been insistent in their belief that the team will win more games in 2026, but the early White Sox struggles have been reminiscent of the team that lost 100 games in three straight seasons. Hopefully this weekend wasn't a flash in the pan and was a sign of the tides starting to turn.