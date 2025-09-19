White Sox embarrassing MLB record looks like it will hold for another year

For the first month or two of the 2025 Major League Baseball season, it looked like the Colorado Rockies might challenge the Chicago White Sox for baseball’s all-time loss record.

A 41–121 season in 2024 is something White Sox fans cannot forget quick enough. Unfortunately, it’s not a blunder that the baseball world will let them live down.

As long as the record holds, the White Sox will forever be known as the organization that lost 121 games in a single season. Unfortunately, this year’s Rockies have done just enough to avoid wearing the crown of shame.

While they are currently riding a five-game losing streak, the Rockies are now sitting at 41-112. With one more win, the White Sox will officially remain baseball’s biggest losers for another season. The worst Colorado can do is tie the record.

The Rockies were previously on pace to break the White Sox record

On May 10, 2024, the White Sox were 11-28. On the same date this year, the Rockies were a jarring 6-33. Back then, White Sox fans legitimately had hope for the record to be beaten.

The 2024 White Sox, who lost a record 121 games, were 11-28 on May 10.



The 2025 Rockies are now 6-33 on May 10. pic.twitter.com/OCbFzLFweF — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) May 11, 2025

Colorado has differentiated themseleves from the 2024 White Sox in their losing streaks. The Rockies' longest losing skid this season is eight games, albeit they’ve done that five different times.

Chicago, on the other hand, lost 21 games in a row from July 10-August 5 of 2024.

The Rockies also had a 7-2 stretch from August 12- August 20 of this year and went 8-6 from July 18- August 2. Those midsummer months are where the Rockies made up enough ground to avoid the all-time loss record.

Colorado a difficult schedule to close the season

Colorado has nine games remaining in the 2025 regular season. Six of them are on the road against teams in contention.

After a three game series with the Los Angeles Angels at home this weekend, the Rockies will go to Seattle and San Francisco to finish out the year.

On the off chance that the Angels sweep the Rockies, leaving them at 41-115 going to Seattle, I’ll start paying attention to whether or not the Rockies will tie the record.

Until that happens, though, I’m going to assume that Colorado will win at least one more game before the regular season ends and the White Sox will have to go another year as the worst team of all-time.