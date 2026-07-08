White Sox fans' biggest myth about 2026 offensive struggles just isn't true

As the White Sox took a frustrating loss at the hands of the Red Sox on Tuesday night, many fans searched for something to blame. Rookie starter Noah Schultz struggled in his second outing since returning from the injured list, but ultimately, the White Sox managed just four hits against the Red Sox pitching staff. Left-hander Peyton Tolle got the start, and turned in one of his better outings of the season with six shutout innings. White Sox rookie Sam Antonacci was the only White Sox player with a hit against Tolle, notching a pair of singles in a lefty-on-lefty matchup. The reactions from White Sox fans indicated a belief in the White Sox inability to hit against lefties, and with two more lefties on the docket for Boston this week, the confidence in the offense was not high.

After reviewing the statistics, however, I can unequivocally say that the narratives about the White Sox inability to hit left-handed pitching are false and have no statistical basis. Let’s review some of the numbers.

White Sox in 2026



Vs RHP



.321 OBP

.410 SLG

.731 OPS



Vs LHP



.317 OBP

.422 SLG

.739 OPS



Not sure where this narrative that they can’t hit lefties came from, but it’s not true — Noah Phalen (@Noahp245) July 8, 2026

The statistics don't support the narrative that the White Sox can't hit lefties

Entering Wednesday night’s game against the Red Sox, the White Sox have taken 835 at bats against left-handers. They hold a slash line of .237/.317/.422 with a .739 OPS in those at bats. You might think those numbers are unremarkable, but when compared to their numbers against right-handers (.242/.321/.410 .731 OPS), there is no noticeable drop-off. Their .739 OPS against southpaws ranks eighth in Major League Baseball, ahead of teams like the Braves, Phillies, Brewers, and Guardians.

With standout players like Sam Antonacci (.518 OPS) and Tristan Peters (.294 OPS) struggling mightily against lefties, it’s fairly easy to see where the misconception comes from. But several White Sox hitters are far better facing southpaws. Randal Grichuk is the obvious example, with a 1.108 OPS vs lefties compared to a .667 mark against righties. But breakout star Miguel Vargas levels up his .774 OPS against right-handers to an even more impressive 1.044 mark against southpaws, and Colson Montgomery’s OPS jumps from .741 to .895 when facing lefties despite the platoon disadvantage.

The conclusion that can be drawn from these numbers is an interesting one. Against right-handers, the White Sox field a balanced lineup with hitters that can do damage from 1-9 in the batting order. Against lefties, there are more extremes on either side. The hitters that can do damage are even more dangerous against left-handers, and the others have their struggles amplified. It makes the offensive production more sporadic, but not necessarily any worse. There will be nights where Randal Grichuk, Colson Montgomery, and Miguel Vargas aren’t on, and the offense will struggle, and there will be nights where they’re locked in and it will thrive.

With a full slate of lefties scheduled to start against the White Sox in the week before the All-Star break, it’s fair to expect a little bit of variance in the offensive performance from night to night, but to say the White Sox can’t hit against lefties would be incorrect. The statistics don’t lie.