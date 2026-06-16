White Sox fans eyeing Gerrit Cole revenge vs Yankees after minor league incident

The White Sox have more than held their own during the toughest stretch of their schedule, having won four of their last five games against the Braves and Dodgers. They’re not out of the woods yet, though, and they’ll face maybe their toughest test of the season as they open a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. A date with old friend Carlos Rodon awaits them on Wednesday, but first, they’ll open the series with former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, and their vendetta against Cole is a little personal.

Cole, 35, will be making just his fifth start of the season after returning from Tommy John surgery last month. At the beginning of May, Cole was rehabbing with the Yankees High-A affiliate when he took on the Winston-Salem Dash. White Sox top prospect Caleb Bonemer, who has since been promoted to Double-A Birmingham, took a ball with too much of the plate into the right field seats for a home run against Cole. With Bonemer 2-2 on the day, Cole took matters into his own hands during his third at bat, drilling Bonemer with a pitch. White Sox fans were rightfully upset and wondered whether the hit-by-pitch was intentional.

Caleb Bonemer takes former Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole WAY out at High-A 🚀



The @whitesox third-ranked prospect pulls into a tie for the 2026 Minors HR lead (12).



See what else he and @WSDashBaseball have in store FREE: https://t.co/7xBadLh8HR pic.twitter.com/KWFDUCnxGQ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 5, 2026

White Sox turn to Davis Martin to keep momentum rolling Tuesday

Now that he’s back in the big leagues, the White Sox will have a chance to avenge Bonemer on Tuesday night. Cole has looked strong in his return from surgery, posting a 2.45 ERA in 22 innings and striking out 18, but he’ll face a White Sox lineup that scored 15 runs in three games against the Dodgers. For the White Sox, Davis Martin will take the hill on the heels of six scoreless innings in his last start, and he’ll look to keep the momentum rolling. The Yankees will be without three-time MVP Aaron Judge for a while, but have a potent lineup nonetheless and will present a challenge for Martin.

The White Sox have proven that they’re not afraid to face top tier starting pitching this season. They beat Chris Sale in the last homestand, and they’ve been one of the only teams to solve Angels righty Jose Soriano this season, having beaten him twice. The White Sox feature a young, high-energy lineup that is confident they can compete and win every night, regardless of opponent. It’s this determination that has fueled the White Sox to a tie for first place in the AL Central in mid-June and led to rumors of the team’s willingness to be aggressive at the trade deadline.

The White Sox gauntlet portion of the schedule is nearly complete, and they’ve exceeded expectations. Hopefully they keep the foot on the gas and take advantage of an opportunity for revenge on Tuesday night.