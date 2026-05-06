Yankees' Gerrit Cole drilling top prospect caused an absolute White Sox Twitter mess

The legend of Caleb Bonemer has grown exponentially over the past two seasons. Bonemer burst onto the scene in 2025, opening the eyes of scouts after a strong debut season and taking home Carolina League MVP. After beginning to show up on top 100 lists this offseason, his stock has risen further after an electric start to the season. Bonemer made headlines once again Tuesday night for his interactions with rehabbing Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

Bonemer faced Cole in the first inning Tuesday, coming up with one out and nobody on base. Bonemer got around on a fastball down in the zone and drove it over the left field wall for his 12th home run of the season.

Caleb Bonemer takes former Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole WAY out at High-A 🚀



The @whitesox third-ranked prospect pulls into a tie for the 2026 Minors HR lead (12).



See what else he and @WSDashBaseball have in store FREE: https://t.co/7xBadLh8HR pic.twitter.com/KWFDUCnxGQ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 5, 2026

He came up in the same situation in the third inning and singled, going 2-for-2 against an MLB ace. By the time Bonemer came up for his third at bat in the fifth, Cole had surrendered three runs and had failed to retire Bonemer in either at bat. Cole’s first pitch was a fastball that hit Bonemer in the back, and it sent White Sox twitter into a frenzy

Knowing Cole I highly doubt this was on accident lol, dirty — Reese David (@reesedavid77312) May 6, 2026

Asking for the ball back immediately. He knew where that was going. Cy young winner in his feels. — Canyoubelievethatguy (@CYBTGuy) May 6, 2026

Caleb Bonemer's talent continues to earn him national attention

Whether Cole intended to hit Bonemer or not, only he knows, but the timing is interesting to say the least. Cole surrendered a total of six runs in his rehab outing and he couldn’t seem to get Bonemer out, so it’s possible he let his frustration get the better of him. It’s also possible that a pitcher working his way back from a major injury doesn’t have the pinpoint control he normally would.

Regardless, this incident has put Bonemer into the national spotlight even more than he already was with his play. The White Sox may have found a true impact bat in the second round of the draft, and his success against a frontline starter like Gerrit Cole is more evidence of the talent Bonemer has. In Baseball America’s latest Top 100 prospect list, Bonemer is ranked 22nd in baseball and only trails Noah Schultz (19th) in the White Sox organization. I expect more publications to include him among their top group of prospects in their midseason updates, and the 20 year-old should find himself in Double-A before long.

Overall, Bonemer entered Wednesday hitting .297 with 12 home runs and a 1.176 OPS. He was named White Sox Minor League Player of the Month for April. White Sox fans are unlikely to see him in Chicago by the end of the 2026 season, but he could reach the big leagues as early as 2027.

White Sox fans have gotten used to exciting young players debuting in Chicago over the past couple seasons, and with Bonemer on the way, the best could be yet to come.