White Sox fans hold breath as Mike Vasil elbow injury update looms large

White Sox right-hander Mike Vasil was one of the unsung heroes of the 2025 club. A former 8th round pick of the New York Mets, Vasil was acquired by the White Sox in a waiver claim and added to the big league roster after moving in the Rule 5 draft earlier in the offseason. Vasil went on to surpass the 100 inning mark and posted an ERA of 2.50, making him one of the more effective arms on the White Sox last season. Now, a weekend elbow injury could have Vasil facing an extended absence and has White Sox fans holding their breath.

Vasil, who has been in the midst of a competition for the White Sox rotation this spring, started Saturday’s game against the Dodgers and looked strong in his first three innings. After retiring the first two hitters in the fourth, Vasil walked back-to-back Dodgers hitters, then called for the White Sox training staff. After a brief conversation, Vasil exited the game, and the White Sox later identified his ailment as elbow soreness. Those who have been following baseball for a few years know that elbow soreness is rarely a good sign. It’s often a precursor to Tommy John surgery, which would wipe out Vasil’s entire 2026 season and a good portion of his 2027 season.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday morning, Vasil didn’t have much of an update on his condition.





“Something just didn’t feel right,” Vasil said. “Anytime it’s an elbow, you just want to be precautionary, especially this time of year.”

When asked if he or the team has learned anything:

“Not at this moment. We’re going to look over scans, do some more tests and try and figure out some more stuff. Look at the imaging and go from there.”

We heard from Mike Vasil this morning after his early exit from the game yesterday. #whitesox pic.twitter.com/IOrvt8ZtIs — Brooke Fletcher (@BrookeFletcher) March 15, 2026

Vasil's injury is a crushing blow to the White Sox on and off the field

At the time of writing this, the White Sox have not yet provided an update on Vasil’s injury or a potential timeline for his return. It goes without saying that Vasil missing the season would be a huge blow to the White Sox pitching depth. Though he was unlikely to make the Opening Day rotation, Vasil proved himself as an effective Swiss army knife who can play several different roles for the White Sox. He started three games in 2025, posted several multi-inning relief outings, and even closed a few games. Stretching out as a starter this spring would’ve given the White Sox a solid spot starter option and will test their depth.

Whether Vasil’s absence is long term or not, he’s unlikely to be on the Opening Day roster. Lefties Sean Newcomb and Chris Murphy could be the primary options to take over the swingman role, with Rule 5 pick Jedixson Paez a possibility if the team wants a right-handed option.

Aside from Vasil’s on-field contributions, he’s emerged as a leader in the White Sox clubhouse and seems well-liked by the rest of the players. His absence would be crushing and kill some of the positive momentum the White Sox have built this spring. It’s not clear when the next update on Vasil will come, but White Sox fans can only hope for good news and some good fortune from the baseball injury gods.