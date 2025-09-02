Chicago White Sox: 1 unsung hero who has been quietly putting together a great season

The Chicago White Sox have had many bright spots emerge in a 2025 season that has been packed with both ups and downs.

Colson Montgomery looks like he’s the next face of the franchise. Chase Meidroth, Miguel Vargas, Kyle Teel, and Edgar Quero also proving they can be quality big leaguers. The White Sox have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to young talent with more on the way in the farm system.

Other unexpected players have stepped up to sho their worth this season. Lenyn Sosa is quietly having the best season of his career and leads the team with 18 home runs. Shane Smith appears to be a serviceable rotation piece heading into next season.

Mike Vasil has also proven that he needs to be mentioned among these players after starting the year as a complete unknown. Vasil has also put together a great season in his rookie year.

Mike Vasil has been one of the unsung heroes for the White Sox

Not all players who get to the big leagues play with swagger. Some players quietly come to the ballpark, do their job (which is to get outs and win a ballgame), and leave.

Mike Vasil has been an energizer bunny for the White Sox this season, and he let his emotions out over the weekend in a hard-fought White Sox win over the New York Yankees.

Vasil recorded a scoreless top of the ninth inning in which he struck out Yankees outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger looking on a 97mph sinker that came back over the plate. His celebration after the game got Sox fans everywhere hyped up.

FIRE US UP, MIKE VASIL 😤 pic.twitter.com/vmThaTaY2e — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) August 31, 2025

Vasil striking out Bellinger helped him notch his third save of the season in five opportunities, which puts him one behind Jordan Leasure (4) and Grant Taylor (4) for the team lead.

Vasil shockingly ranks fifth on the team in innings pitched (90.0), even though he’s a reliever. His 5-3 record and 2.50 ERA, along with his saves, should net him some Rookie of the Year votes.

Vasil is a nice piece to have in the bullpen for next season

Vasil’s success in his first season in the big leagues should help his confidence going into 2026. With the White Sox not having many solid bullpen options, having at least one lock helps the front office map out a plan for the pen next season.

Grant Taylor’s future is still up in the air as to whether he’ll be a starter or a reliever. That variable makes Vasil's versatility even more essential. He has shown take down the ninth inning, but he also provides Will Venable with a multi-inning option in hard times.

There is still a chance that Vasil could be converted back into a starter, given the needs in the starting rotation and Martín Pérez expected to become a free agent after this season. There's also a question about whether Noah Schultz will be ready to join the rotation in 2026.

Getting Vasil on waivers before the 2025 season has proven to be a huge win for the organization. He will continue to be a valuable asset moving forward.