White Sox fans raising eyebrows at Miguel Vargas All-Star MVP snub after Yankees' nod

The White Sox were well-represented in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star game, with three representatives heading to the Midsummer Classic for the first time since 2021. Though none were starters, Miguel Vargas, Tristan Peters, and Munetaka Murakami each got into the game and got an at bat, and Vargas in particular made a big impact on the game. Despite making headlines, Vargas fell short of landing the MVP award, which went to Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger, and White Sox fans were left perplexed by the decision.

Vargas first entered the game earlier than expected, pinch-running for Rays star Junior Caminero in the third inning after the starter was hit in the hand by a pitch and forced to exit the game. Vargas got his first at bat in the fifth inning, where he hit a rope to center field that hung up for Andy Pages to make the catch. He came up again in the eighth inning, where he launched a breaking ball from Dodgers lefty Justin Wrobleski into the second deck in left field, extending the American League’s lead to 4-0. With that home run, Vargas became just the third player in White Sox history to hit a home run during the All-Star game, joining Frank Thomas and Magglio Ordonez in an elite club.

Miguel Vargas' impact on the All-Star game deserved the MVP award

Vargas’ home run served as the only extra-base hit of the game in a matchup that was largely dominated by the pitching staffs. The game was decided early when the American League scored three first-inning runs against Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez. Cody Bellinger’s ground ball up the middle that plated the first two runs of the game did end up being the difference and is ultimately what won him the MVP award. Bellinger ultimately finished the game 1-3 with that single.

While I understand that the runs Bellinger drove in were more meaningful than the insurance run provided by Vargas, I believe Vargas should’ve been awarded for the only extra-base hit of the game. He made fewer outs than Bellinger and had more impactful contact. 1-for-2 with a home run is better than 1-for-3 with a single every time, and White Sox fans (and players) took to Twitter in droves to express their displeasure.

Vargy snubbed 👎 — Anthony Kay (@TonyBuckets18) July 15, 2026

if cody bellinger hit the monster HR & miguel vargas had the two-run single last night, bellinger would've still won All-Star MVP...because yankees. what i'm trying to say is, miguel vargas was the MVP — Ken LaVicka (@KLVsays) July 15, 2026

In a season with so many positive developments for the White Sox, the rise of Miguel Vargas has been perhaps the most exciting. To see it come full circle with an All-Star game home run against his former teammate in the Dodgers organization is terrific, and Vargas’ parents were in town to witness his moment.

Miguel Vargas has been the White Sox MVP so far this season and has left little doubt about the impact he can have on the roster. He’s established himself as a cornerstone of this White Sox team and a key piece of the team’s future plans. And the whole world got to see the electricity that Vargas can bring to the diamond on Tuesday night. MVP or not, that’s something to celebrate.