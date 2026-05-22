White Sox could have all-star game representation fans haven't seen since 2021

This weekend will mark the first major milestone of the 2026 MLB calendar, with many teams using Memorial Day as a date to evaluate their position. Regardless of what happens this weekend, the White Sox will head into Memorial Day having made significant progress. With the team struggling the past few seasons, it’s no surprise that the White Sox weren’t well represented at each of the last few all-star games. The White Sox haven’t had multiple all-stars in a season since 2022, and they haven’t had more than two since 2021. Several White Sox players are off to excellent starts, giving the team a real chance to have at least three all-stars for the first time in five years. Here are some of their best candidates.

RHP Davis Martin

Perhaps the most obvious all-star on the roster, Martin’s 2026 breakout has been something to behold for White Sox fans. The 29 year-old has been a remarkable development for the White Sox, with a 1.61 ERA in nine starts entering Friday’s outing against the Giants. Only Yankees ace Cam Schlittler has more than Martin’s 2.1 fWAR among American League pitchers. Largely fueled by his 59-10 K/BB ratio, Martin has demonstrated pinpoint control and has thrived on the ability to out-guess hitters on a consistent basis. There’s still a long way to go before the all-star break, but it would be a major snub if Martin isn’t heading to Philadelphia in July.

1B Munetaka Murakami

Perhaps the most popular rookie in baseball since his debut back in March, Murakami’s 17 home runs lead the American League and he was the pick for MLB.com’s first Rookie of the Year poll. Murakami is tied for third among AL first-basemen in fWAR and has become one of the elite three-true-outcome sluggers in baseball. It’s certainly possible that Murakami will hit a rough patch before July, but it would be pretty difficult for MLB to justify leaving one of the most exciting rookies in the sport off the all-star roster.

MUNETAKA MURAKAMI GOES YARD AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/2JcKcJ8wuf — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2026

SS Colson Montgomery

White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery has taken the league by storm since his fourth of July call-up last season. In 119 career games, the 24 year-old has launched 34 home runs and continues to showcase excellent defense at the shortstop position. His 13 homers this season are second on the White Sox and his 2.0 fWAR trails only Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. among American League shortstops. If there’s anyone on this list that’s going to be snubbed, I think it’s Montgomery. Assuming Witt is a lock for the roster, I could see the voters opting for Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle instead, though I believe Montgomery is more deserving. Hopefully, Montgomery gets on a hot streak before July and leaves no doubt that he deserves to be there.

3B Miguel Vargas

Maybe the most exciting breakout for the White Sox has been that of Vargas, who finally looks like his top-100 pedigree in his second full season in Chicago. Vargas trails only Jose Ramirez in fWAR among AL third-basemen and he’s shown elite metrics in plate discipline and hard contact. A brutal stretch of bad luck early in the season has Vargas’ overall average lower than he’d like, but there’s plenty of time for regression to the mean before the all-star rosters are selected. His jump to an .850 OPS and average defense this season deserve to be rewarded and should earn him a trip to Philadelphia.

Other candidates who could be considered for the all-star game include RHP Grant Taylor and OF Sam Antonacci.