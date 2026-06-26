White Sox have clear route they must avoid as 2026 MLB Draft approaches

As the number of weeks until the 2026 MLB Draft ticks down, the direction the White Sox will go with the first overall pick has only gotten more unclear. For a long time, the consensus was that UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky, the top ranked prospect in the class dating back to last year, would be a slam dunk pick at the top of the draft. As the draft has gotten closer and the high school and college seasons have wrapped up, however, many folks have begun to wonder if it isn’t so simple for the White Sox. Most mock drafts now have the White Sox selecting one of three names, two of which would make a ton of sense, and one I believe they should avoid.

Roch Cholowsky is still the top prospect on most boards

It’s a bit tough to pin down the reason for Cholowsky’s luster wearing off among some evaluators. The shortstop posted excellent numbers during his sophomore year at UCLA and his junior year numbers were comparable. Cholowsky slashed .320/.452/.636 during his junior year with 21 home runs and a 1.088 OPS. MLB Pipeline gives Cholowsky a grade of 60 for both his hit and power tools, and he did nothing this season to change that. His strikeout rate increased slightly and his walk rate decreased slightly, but it’s fair to assume he was under a bit more pressure this year as the perceived first overall pick. The son of an MLB scout, Cholowsky has the bloodlines and makeup of a first overall pick, and he’s the highest floor option the White Sox could take. He’d advance quickly through the minor league system and could be in line to make his big league debut by the end of 2027. Even as the top talent on the board, the White Sox would get the luxury of under-slotting Cholowsky and using the money in the later rounds.

Roch Cholowsky is CLUTCH! 🤯



MLB's No. 1 Draft prospect crushes his seventh roundtripper in 11 games -- a 447-foot game-tying homer with two outs in the ninth.



(🎥: @UCLABaseball)pic.twitter.com/eu7bjQ4yVq — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 2, 2026

Grady Emerson may have the highest upside in the class

Another popular name tied to the White Sox is Texas prep shortstop Grady Emerson. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the second-best prospect behind Cholowsky, and many believe he has higher upside. The question for the White Sox to consider is whether they’re willing to wait for Emerson’s development, which could take some time, or if they’d prefer adding someone who fits into their competitive timeline. Emerson is a better player at 18 than Cholowsky was, but he has growing to do, and there’s always a risk in prep players. The White Sox went with the “safe” college player over the upside in 2024 when they selected Hagen Smith over Konnor Griffin, and early returns indicate they may have made a mistake. Everyone wants to get the top pick right, so there’s a bit of extra pressure here for the White Sox to make sure they’re taking the best player in the class, and Emerson is worth consideration.

The White Sox could save money with Vahn Lackey

A third name has entered the mix as of late, with a standout playoff performance by Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey throwing him into the conversation. Lackey wasn’t a highly-touted prospect out of high school and has burst onto the scene the past two years at Georgia Tech, a school known for producing catchers. If you compare Lackey’s 2026 numbers to Cholowsky’s, you’d probably lean Lackey, but this is really the first season where he’s looked like a top player in the class. The tools for Lackey are undeniable: he’s a strong hitter and solid fielder at a premium position. But the White Sox have young catcher Kyle Teel, who they believe is the future at the position, and 23-year-old Edgar Quero, who they believe they can get more out of. Moving Lackey to another position takes away some of the value of drafting him this high, whereas a shortstop like Cholowsky provides them with significantly more versatility.

The main reason to select Lackey could be to save money. If the White Sox believe they can land a premium talent in Lackey and save enough money to slot one or two more first round talents into their later rounds, they may believe the value is too good to pass up. It would be very White Sox-esque to receive an opportunity they hardly ever get in the first pick, and use it as a way to save money.

In my opinion, the debate should be between Cholowsky and Emerson. If the White Sox subvert expectations and select Vahn Lackey, it’s a clear sign that the owner would rather save some money than land the best player in the draft. I’ve long-encouraged White Sox fans to give the pick a chance before criticizing it, but it’s totally fair to criticize ownership sticking its nose where it doesn’t belong.

There are just over two weeks until the MLB Draft, so White Sox fans will receive the long-awaited answer soon. Let’s hope Chris Getz and Mike Shirley are the ones making the decision, and that talent matters more than cost.