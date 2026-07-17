White Sox have perfect chance to checkmate Blue Jays into trade deadline fire sale

The upstart White Sox will head north of the border for their first series of the second half looking to start the remaining portion of the schedule on the right foot. It’s been an underwhelming season for the Blue Jays, who came within one out of a World Series championship a season ago. Toronto enters the second half at 45-51, in last place in the AL East, but a veteran roster and expectations of winning mean they likely haven’t given up on the season just yet. The White Sox will be looking to upgrade at the trade deadline and the American League standings may make that difficult, but they have an opportunity to help themselves out this weekend.

A White Sox series win this weekend could force the Blue Jays into sell mode

If the White Sox can manage to win, or even sweep, the series in Toronto this weekend, it could place the Blue Jays far enough back in the standings to consider a fire sale. I don’t see a scenario in which the Blue Jays trade controllable players like Dylan Cease, Kazuma Okamoto, Vlad Guerrero Jr, or Alejandro Kirk, but Toronto has some players on expiring deals that could be of interest to teams looking to buy, the White Sox included.

RHP Kevin Gausman is the obvious name. The 35-year-old is in the final year of his five year deal with the Blue Jays and has been a durable starter for the duration of his contract. Gausman isn’t having the kind of season Blue Jays fans are used to seeing from him. His 4.33 ERA is his highest mark since 2019, and the first time it’s exceeded 4.00 since he signed with Toronto. Still, Gausman’s fastball-splitter combination is one of the most lethal pitch mixes in all of baseball, and there’s reason to believe he’ll bounce back in the second half. Even if Gausman’s ERA remains slightly elevated, he’s one of the more durable starting pitchers in all of baseball, having pitched at least 170 innings in every season since 2021. The White Sox could certainly use the veteran presence and postseason experience that Gausman brings to the table.

Right-hander Shane Bieber and veteran slugger George Springer are among the other players set to be free agents following the season that Toronto could consider moving at the deadline. I don’t think either of them fit the White Sox needs as cleanly as Gausman, but both could be of interest to other teams looking for reinforcements.

There are less than three weeks until the trade deadline, but so much feels up in the air for several teams, especially in the American League. With series coming up against fringe contenders in Toronto and Texas, the White Sox will be able to have an impact on the trade deadline in more than one way. Hopefully the White Sox can make a statement in Toronto this weekend and help themselves out at the trade deadline in the process.