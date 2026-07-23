White Sox have tough roster decisions coming with return of 2 injured outfielders

The White Sox received some tough injury news earlier this week, with catcher Kyle Teel potentially out for the rest of the season after a high ankle sprain. But not all the updates on the injury front have been bad for the Southsiders. Outfielders Austin Hays and Everson Pereira have both returned to action and joined Triple-A Charlotte for rehab assignments following the All-Star break. Both players' returns seem imminent, and it’s going to leave the White Sox with a tough decision in the next few days.

Everson Pereira, who is currently in his third stint on the injured list following a concussion, was acquired in an offseason trade with the Rays. The White Sox hoped to tap into his power potential, and he showed flashes early in the season. It’s been difficult for Pereira to find a rhythm, however, as frequent injuries have prevented him from getting an extended run of playing time like the White Sox hoped. In Pereira’s absence, Sam Antonacci and Tristan Peters have stepped up and taken over starting roles against right-handers, and Braden Montgomery has been an everyday player since his promotion. That leaves only a platoon role against lefties available for Pereira barring another injury, and the 24-year-old is out of minor league options.

Everson Pereira go-ahead homer in the 8th! 😤 pic.twitter.com/0tZYgFq1OQ — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2026

On the other hand, there’s veteran outfielder Austin Hays, who signed a one-year deal with the White Sox in free agency this past offseason. The 31-year-old has been limited to just 12 games this season as he’s dealt with calf and hamstring injuries. Hays entered the season as an everyday player in the White Sox lineup, but much like Pereira, has lost his lineup spot against right-handed pitching. With uncertainty surrounding Hays’ health, the White Sox added veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk to platoon against lefties, and he’s posted an .870 OPS in 50 games since joining the Sox. Grichuk has primarily been a DH, but it’s unlikely that his roster spot is in any danger.

The White Sox likely can't keep both Everson Pereira and Austin Hays

With both Hays and Pereira out of options, the White Sox are going to have a difficult decision to make. Outfielder Junior Perez has struggled and is the obvious candidate to be optioned back to the minor leagues for one of them, but there isn’t necessarily a spot for the other. Luisangel Acuna’s speed and versatility will keep him on the roster, and they’ll need to continue to carry a second catcher. Barring an injury to an outfielder in the next few days, the team may need to make a tough decision.

It’s hard to see either Hays or Pereira being designated for assignment, so perhaps the White Sox will explore a trade, similar to what they did with Derek Hill earlier in the season. If a trade is the chosen path, the question becomes about which player they choose to keep and which they trade. If the team prefers upside and future value, keeping Pereira and trading Hays would be the way to go. But Hays has a much larger track record of MLB success than Pereira, so if they’re looking for a safer bet to contribute to the playoff run, they could keep Hays. Pereira would likely bring a more interesting return than Hays due to his age and control. At this point, both players are at a high risk of another injury, so it's the dealer's choice.

While the White Sox are expected to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline on August 3rd, a move in the direction of selling may be required. Nothing has been finalized, but I’d expect a resolution to the roster crunch to come within the next few days, and Hays and/or Pereira could rejoin the White Sox as early as Friday.