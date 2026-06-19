White Sox patience with Everson Pereira could be running out after yet another injury

To add insult to injury after the White Sox were outscored 22-7 in the first two games of their series at Yankee Stadium, the team is now dealing with the injury bug once again. Left-hander Sean Newcomb, one of the White Sox most reliable relievers this season, exited the game after being hit with a comebacker. He’s listed as day to day, but he wasn’t the only injury on Wednesday night. Outfielder Everson Pereira, starting his first game since returning from a strained pec, crashed into the wall making a catch in center field and exited the game. He was diagnosed with a concussion and placed on the injured list before Thursday’s game.

Prior to tonight’s series finale at the New York Yankees, the Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Everson Pereira on the seven-day injured list with a concussion and recalled outfielder Junior Pérez from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 18, 2026

It’s been a frustrating season for Pereira and the White Sox so far in 2026. The 25 year-old outfielder was one of the early spring standouts in White Sox camp, but was scratched from the lineup of the first spring training game and missed most of Cactus League play. He returned to the lineup in time to make the Opening Day roster, but lasted just five games before a sprained ankle landed him on the injured list. Pereira rejoined the lineup on April 14th after a two-week absence and picked up where he left off, but returned to the injured list before the end of April with his strained pec.

Pereira was activated prior to the Dodgers series last weekend, but the strong play of Tristan Peters and Sam Antonacci have seemed to force him into a platoon role. He got his first start since returning from the injured list against Yankees lefty Carlos Rodon, but suffered a concussion on a play late in the ball game and ended up back on the injured list for the third time in the first half. It’s fair to wonder how much patience the White Sox will have with Pereira.

Pereira's repeated injuries have become a problem for the White Sox

When on the field, Pereira has been a decent contributor in the White Sox lineup. His .719 OPS has dipped a bit from where it started, but he’s hit three home runs in big spots, and his exit velocity numbers are promising. His strikeout rate is high and he’s struggled with chasing pitches out of the zone, but that’s a trend he hasn’t shown throughout the minor leagues. It’s possible he’s gotten a bit overanxious trying to earn his spot on the roster. Unfortunately, the best ability is availability, and Pereira just hasn’t provided the White Sox with the availability they’re looking for. At the beginning of the season, they had an open outfield spot and could afford to give him everyday plate appearances. That’s not the case anymore.

With Braden Montgomery now in the majors and a strong season by Peters and Antonacci against right-handers underway, the White Sox don’t have a spot in the lineup for Pereira against righties anymore. Randal Grichuk has been a strong presence against lefties and deserves to be in the lineup each time they face a southpaw, leaving one spot for Pereira. But the trade deadline is approaching, and if the White Sox can’t count on Pereira to be available, they may need to look at external options.

It’s an unfortunate reality for a team that hoped to be a place for post-hype prospects to get runway, but they can’t keep holding a spot for a guy who’s never on the field. As the White Sox turn from rebuilding into contending, they’re going to need to make more tough decisions and hold players to a higher standard, and staying on the field is the most important trait.