White Sox jerseys just changed for 2026 after new sponsorship announcement

The White Sox organization has undergone a complete overhaul in recent years. From front office hires, to coaching changes, to involvement on the Pacific Rim for the first time in multiple decades. Amidst a flurry of sweeping changes in the White Sox world, the team will undergo a slight tweak to the uniforms beginning in 2026. The White Sox have announced a multi-year agreement with the Chicago-based firm CME Group to make them the team’s official global exchange partner. The White Sox will wear a CME Group patch on the sleeve of each of their jerseys in both Spring Training and Regular Season action.

MLB teams were first given permission to add jersey patches prior to the 2023 season as part of the CBA Agreement put in place in 2022. Teams were allowed to agree to sponsorship deals during the 2022 season with the jersey patches first added in 2023. The San Diego Padres deal with Motorola in April of 2022 became the first MLB jersey sponsorship deal in history. Throughout the past four years, 28 of the 30 teams agreed to their deals, with the White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays as the only teams without a deal at the start of 2026. That changes this year, and the White Sox have landed a deal they’re excited about.

The White Sox reportedly turned down sponsorship opportunities with other companies, seeking the right fit. In CME Group, they earn a deal with a local company run by a lifelong White Sox fan, furthering the team’s growth within the Chicago market. The jerseys will feature a light-blue CME logo on the sleeves with a background that matches the jersey’s color. CME Group will also have a sign behind the plate at Rate Field.

Two legacy Chicago institutions are merging innovation, perseverance and momentum.



We’re proud to wear @CMEGroup on our sleeves starting this season! pic.twitter.com/Bh6khCUWO6 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 28, 2026

The White Sox continue their quest to become a worldwide brand

The deal comes at a good time for the White Sox, who feel like things are starting to turn around after a solid second half of baseball and the arrival of highly-touted prospects in 2025. Chris Getz and the front office have looked to turn the White Sox into a worldwide brand, and the team will undoubtedly be more recognizable in Japan after the addition of Japanese star Munetaka Murakami. The Los Angeles Dodgers have greatly benefitted from Japanese sponsorships after adding Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki.

Three-straight 100-loss seasons have made the White Sox somewhat of an afterthought across Major League Baseball, but the White Sox hope new sponsorship deals are just the beginning to making the team a national and international force. An upcoming ownership change should make the White Sox more relevant from a baseball perspective, and being a well-recognized brand can only mean good things moving forward.

Whether you’re a fan of the jersey patches or not, when the White Sox take the field for their opener on March 26th in Milwaukee, consider it a sign of only good things to come on the South Side.