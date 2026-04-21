White Sox just confirmed delayed Kyle Teel return after troubling injury update

While White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery stole the headlines with his outstanding 2025 season, he was far from the only impact rookie to debut. Shane Smith, of course, went from Rule 5 pick to all-star in his rookie season. Infielder Chase Meidroth and catcher Edgar Quero both demonstrated advanced plate discipline and contact ability. But perhaps the best all-around rookie hitter the White Sox had last year was catcher Kyle Teel. His preseason hamstring injury has left the White Sox without an important presence in their lineup to start 2026, and his latest update isn’t exactly encouraging.

.@C1McKnight with the latest on Kyle Teel and when we might see him back with the big league club: pic.twitter.com/hC4ugTK70B — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) April 19, 2026

Despite earlier reports that Teel would be headed out for a rehab assignment following the White Sox series against the Athletics, he was not present in Tuesday’s Charlotte Knights lineup, and it sounds like his potential rehab assignment isn’t imminent like it was supposed to be. White Sox manager Will Venable said Sunday that Teel will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Chicago following the series against the Diamondbacks this week. Running is the issue for Teel, who has been sidelined since March 10th with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The original timeline on Teel’s return was four to six weeks, and we’re now approaching the six week mark with no end in sight.

The White Sox desperately need Teel's bat back in their lineup

Teel is looking to build on his strong rookie season, where he hit .273 with eight homers and a .786 OPS in 78 games in 2025. He’s an important part of the team’s lineup, which has struggled in the early going. At his best, Teel is a high-energy clubhouse presence with a strong contact ability and occasional power. White Sox fans were excited to see his production translate to a full season, but that will be on hold for now.

In the meantime, the White Sox will continue to provide a heavy dose of Edgar Quero in the catcher’s spot. Reese McGuire should continue to handle the backup duties. 24 year-old former top 100 prospect Drew Romo is off to a strong start with Triple-A Charlotte and could be on the shortlist for a call-up in the event of another injury or continued struggles. The White Sox also have Korey Lee on the Knights roster, so the depth at the position is strong.

Hopefully Kyle Teel’s recent setback only delays things by a few days and the White Sox are able to get him back soon. Hamstring injuries are notoriously tough to shake and re-injuring them is unfortunately common, so the White Sox are going to be cautious with their young catcher. Even after a strong series in Sacramento, the offense could use the boost that Teel is sure to provide.