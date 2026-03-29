The White Sox made their first roster move of the season this weekend, acquiring lefty reliever Bryan Hudson on waivers and sending lefty Tyler Gilbert to Triple-A Charlotte. Gilbert, 32, gave up two earned runs in one inning against the Brewers in the season opener on Thursday. His quick option to the minor leagues certainly raises questions about the White Sox decisions with their Opening Day bullpen.

The White Sox chose not to keep Ryan Borucki, who had a solid spring, on their roster. He opted out of his minor league deal and immediately found a spot with the Giants. The decision to leave Borucki off the roster was seemingly to give Tyler Gilbert a chance in the big leagues. However, if the plan was to utilize Gilbert's option just two days into the season, especially to bring back a guy in Hudson they'd already DFA'd once, why not just keep Borucki and send Gilbert down to start the year? It seems like the White Sox gave away an asset for no reason.

Tyler Gilbert's demotion doesn't mean his contributions to the White Sox are over

Nevertheless, the team had a glut of southpaws in the bullpen, and with an option, Gilbert became the logical choice to return to the Minors....for now. If Bryan Hudson can replicate his 2024 form with Milwaukee (1.73 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 41 appearances), he will most likely be moved by the trade deadline. Gilbert has a good chance to be called up at that point, or even earlier in the case of an injury. Yes, the White Sox will want to bring up as many of their youngsters as they can, and there should be several, but it certainly wouldn't hurt to have someone who has been in the Show before. Gilbert was effective last year for the Southsiders, finishing in the Top-10 on the team in ERA (3.88), WHIP (1.25), and BB/9 (4.2). Statistically, he gave up less than one home run per nine innings (0.9) and hitters only had a .215 average against him. Of course, Gilbert himself could also turn into a trade candidate if the Sox look to shed any of their experienced players who might bring a return.

Similarly, if Erick Fedde shows some effectiveness like he did in his first go-around on the Southside in 2023 (7-4, 3.11 ERA), the veteran could be on the move before early August. Gilbert could then offer some additional value to the Big League club as a starter, just like he did early in his career. The White Sox may elect to go with a younger option, but Gilbert has done it before.

Gilbert first came to the White Sox in 2025 after spending four seasons with the Phillies and Diamondbacks. He's is part of a unique and exclusive club, being one of only four big leaguers to record a no-hitter in their first career start, when he blanked the Padres in San Diego 7-0. The others are Theodore Breitenstein of the 1891 St. Louis Browns, Bumpus Jones of the 1892 Cincinnati Reds, and Bobo Holloman of the 1953 Browns.

Relive the epic performance.



All 27 outs of Tyler Gilbert's no-no. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7JevvPxtFL — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2021

Tyler Gilbert may be heading to the minor leagues now, but I don't believe we've seen the last of him on the south side this season.