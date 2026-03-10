Another round of White Sox spring cuts puts Triple-A Charlotte rotation into focus

With all eyes on the competition for the White Sox rotation this spring, the team made some unsurprising roster moves this weekend. LHP Noah Schultz and RHP Tanner McDougal, two of the top pitching prospects in the White Sox organization, were optioned to Charlotte. On Monday, RHP David Sandlin, who the White Sox acquired from the Red Sox in a trade earlier in the offseason, was also optioned. His back and elbow soreness may delay the start to his season, but these moves help put Charlotte’s likely rotation into focus. Here is the likely starting five for the Knights to begin the season.

RHP Tanner McDougal

Coming off a breakout season in 2025, McDougal earned a spot on the 40-man roster and has his sights set on his big league debut. The 22 year-old impressed during his Cactus League stint, reaching triple digits with his fastball and showing the ability to get major league hitters out. He’s never pitched at the Triple-A level, so the White Sox will get him some experience there, but McDougal could be one of the first names called on if a starter is needed at the big league level. The stuff is undeniable, and if McDougal can prove that he’s able to harness it, he’s capable of being a top half of the rotation starter at the big league level.

LHP Noah Schultz

Largely considered the top pitching prospect in the White Sox organization, Schultz will look to get back on track after knee tendonitis derailed his 2025 season. He finished the year in Charlotte and will begin there this year, but manager Will Venable has already indicated the expectation that Schultz will make his big league debut this season. Now healthy, Schultz’s dominant pitch mix should go back to it’s 2024 numbers and if so, it won’t be long before he takes the mound in Chicago. The White Sox priority this season should be keeping Schultz healthy all year and increasing his innings workload on his way to Chicago.

LHP Hagen Smith

While Smith is a bit behind McDougal and Schultz in his ramp up and has yet to be optioned to the minor leagues, the expectation is that Smith will also begin the season in the Charlotte rotation. The fifth overall pick in 2024 ran into some speed bumps in his first full season, but has worked through mechanical issues and feels strong heading into 2026. The key to Smith’s season will be improved control. His stuff is unquestionable but his walk rate was way too high in 2025, and he’ll need to keep that in check to emerge as a surefire big league starter. A strong first half should also put Smith on the map for a major league call-up by midseason.

I’m hearing very positive things about lefty Hagen Smith in #WhiteSox camp. I think he spends a significant amount of time in the big leagues in 2026. — James Fox (@JamesFox917) March 6, 2026

RHP Duncan Davitt

Acquired from the Rays in a trade at the deadline in 2025, Davitt was added to the White Sox 40-man roster and has firmly put himself in the mix to make big league starts in 2026. Davitt was optioned to Triple-A but provides serviceable innings and could certainly provide starting depth for the big league team this season. The 26 year-old shouldn’t be overlooked, as the White Sox used ten starting pitchers a season ago so a similar number can be expected for this year. Don’t be surprised if Davitt makes a significant number of big league starts in 2026

RHP Jonathan Cannon

Perhaps the odd-man out in the big league rotation competition, Jonathan Cannon struggled in 2025 after showing promise in 2024. The right-hander has minor league options remaining, so he could begin the season in Charlotte and await an injury to the major league rotation. RHP Sean Burke may be Cannon’s top competition for a rotation spot, and even though Burke’s spring results have been inconsistent, the White Sox may prefer Burke’s upside to Cannon’s. Either way, I’d be pretty surprised if Cannon didn’t pitch in the major leagues at some point this season.

Other options include RHP David Sandlin, RHP Austin Voth, and LHP Chris Murphy. White Sox fans will have a lot to pay attention to in Charlotte as the season begins. Nearly every starting pitcher the Knights have could be a factor in Chicago this season, and it certainly will be something worth watching.