White Sox lefty making Opening Day roster puts first piece of bullpen puzzle together

With a little over a week to go until Opening Day, the White Sox still have a few roster spots up for grabs. While most of the group heading north for the season is known, the outfield mix and the bullpen remain areas in question. The injury to RHP Mike Vasil created further mystery surrounding the eight members of the bullpen that will break camp with the team. One of those answers was provided earlier this week. According to Elijah Evans of Future Sox, LHP Chris Murphy has made the White Sox Opening Day roster.

Chris Murphy has made the White Sox Opening Day roster, sources tell @JustBB_Media.



Murphy has put together a strong spring, posting a 2.70 ERA with 11K/2BB across 10 innings pitched. He'll join Sean Newcomb as another left-hander in the bullpen for Chicago. — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) March 16, 2026

Murphy, 27, was acquired by Chicago in a November trade with the Boston Red Sox. In exchange for Murphy, the White Sox sent minor league catcher Ronny Hernandez to Boston. A sixth-round pick of the Red Sox in 2019, Murphy rose through the Boston farm system and made his big league debut in 2023, where he posted a 4.91 ERA in 20 games. He underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2024 season, but returned in 2025 and looked improved, posting a 3.12 ERA in 34.2 big league innings.

Chris Murphy's solid spring earned him a spot on the White Sox roster

Murphy arrived at White Sox camp with the goal of making the big league roster, and the White Sox gave him the chance to stretch out to prepare for a multi-inning role. He’s struggled with his control in the past, but he’s put together a solid spring so far and seems to have a better feel for his pitches than even a year ago. In four Cactus League outings, Murphy has allowed three earned runs in ten innings, with just two walks and 11 strikeouts. At his best, Murphy gets a ton of ground balls and keeps hitters guessing with his five-pitch mix.

Murphy’s addition to the Opening Day roster comes on the heels of lefty Sean Newcomb’s move to the bullpen, providing the White Sox with at least two multi-inning left-handers to begin the season. Murphy, who has minor league options remaining, entered camp with a chance to compete but without a guaranteed roster spot. It remains to be seen if the White Sox will keep a third lefty on their roster, but Ryan Borucki and Tyler Gilbert seem to be the most likely candidates if they do. Both can be optioned to the minor leagues but have had strong performances in camp.

If the White Sox elect to only keep two lefties on the roster, two of non-roster invitee Lucas Sims, Rule 5 pick Jedixson Paez, and righty Jonathan Cannon could be in line for the spots.

With just a few days to go until the season gets underway, White Sox fans should learn the answers to the rest of their questions before long. We’ll see who rounds out the roster in what should be an exciting season on the south side.