White Sox just made the absolute right call to clear spring training rotation logjam

The White Sox entered spring training with around ten pitchers competing to be in their starting rotation. With less than two weeks to go until Opening Day, not much more is known officially about which five will be towing the rubber to start the season. The White Sox announced that RHP Shane Smith will start the team’s season opener in Milwaukee, but manager Will Venable wouldn’t commit to naming any of the other four starters. He did, however, provide some insight into one name who won’t be in the rotation, indicating that lefty Sean Newcomb will be pitching out of the bullpen.

Sean Newcomb will be pitching out of the bullpen, manager Will Venable said. — Kyle W (@K_Williamsmedia) March 14, 2026

The White Sox signed Newcomb to a one-year, $4.5 million deal back in December and immediately indicated their intention for him to compete for a rotation spot. Originally a top prospect as a starter with the Atlanta Braves, Newcomb hasn’t been a full-time starter at the big league level in several years, but was looking for another shot at age 32. The White Sox, with questions surrounding the rotation, seemed like the perfect opportunity for an extended look. However, given Newcomb’s track record and his inconsistent performance this spring, I believe keeping him in the bullpen was the correct call.

Newcomb's performance and White Sox needs make bullpen the right call

In 65 big league starts, Newcomb has a 4.41 ERA and a .257 opponent batting average. On the flip side, he holds a 3.84 ERA and .213 opponent batting average in his career as a reliever. The trend continued as recently as last season, where Newcomb posted a 4.43 ERA in five starts with the Red Sox, and combined for a 2.19 ERA in 43 relief outings between Boston and the Athletics. The White Sox bullpen needed a reliable left-hander last season, but the main options like Tyler Gilbert and Brandon Eisert were inconsistent. Newcomb should provide a steady presence from the left-side and can handle higher leverage situations if needed

The White Sox also need more reliable innings in the starting rotation than Newcomb is able to provide. Despite a history with starting, Newcomb hasn’t broken the 100 inning mark since 2018. Top prospects Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, and Tanner McDougal are slated to arrive at some point this season and each will likely be on an inning count. The veterans in the White Sox rotation will need to be prepared to eat innings to make up for it and Newcomb simply isn’t stretched out like that.

In addition to the inning concerns and Newcomb’s history, the White Sox simply have higher upside options they should go with in a season with few expectations. Even someone like Sean Burke, who many fans have written off, showed flashes last season. At 26 years-old with several years of control remaining, Burke’s innings should be the priority over a 32 year-old journeyman in Newcomb. Burke may or may not take a step forward in 2026 and establish himself as a part of the long term plans, but he certainly has a higher probability of being a member of the next competitive team than Newcomb.

Newcomb has stretched out this spring, so the possibility remains that he will start some games at the big league level this season, but the White Sox are at their best when he’s handling high-leverage innings in the bullpen. Time will tell what the rest of the White Sox rotation looks like, but Sean Newcomb heading to the bullpen is certainly the right call.