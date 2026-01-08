White Sox lose former first-rounder to Cubs before tryout can even begin

The White Sox have taken on several reclamation projects in recent years, and this offseason is no exception. The additions of Everson Pereira, Jarred Kelenic, and Anthony Kay all fall into the category of post-hype top prospects looking to establish themselves in Major League Baseball. The White Sox also claimed former first-round pick Ryan Rolison on waivers from Atlanta, but it appears that experiment will be over before it begins. According to MLB’s Transactions Page, Rolison has been claimed on waivers by the Cubs.

Rolison, 28, was drafted 22nd overall by the Colorado Rockies in 2018 and rose through the ranks as a top 100 prospect. A promising year in 2019 was quickly shut down by the cancelled minor league season in 2020, and Rolison was never able to regain his form as a top starting pitcher in the minors as he battled through injuries and underperformance. A move to the bullpen in 2024 led to his big league debut with Colorado in 2025, but a brutal 7.02 ERA in 42.1 innings caused the Rockies to designate him for assignment back in November.

Now pitching, #50 Ryan Rolison!



Welcome to the Show 👏 pic.twitter.com/z9SHOsA6G3 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 14, 2025

The Rockies shipped Rolison to the Braves, who tried to pass him through waivers but lost him to the White Sox on a waiver claim. Rolison was expected to compete for a bullpen spot in Spring Training, but the White Sox too designated him for assignment after agreeing to a deal with lefty Sean Newcomb.

The White Sox hoped Rolison would clear waivers and provide them with extra pitching depth in Triple-A, but instead he’ll head to the North Side after being claimed on waivers by the Cubs. The Cubs have quite a bit of pitching depth and recently acquired RHP Edward Cabrera from the Marlins, so Rolison is likely to serve in a bullpen role if he makes the roster. The White Sox, meanwhile, will continue to scour the market for extra depth to add to their rotation and bullpen. The lineup looks mostly set barring a veteran outfield addition, so pitching should be the priority for the remainder of the offseason.

White Sox looking to become favorable destination for free agents

While Rolison didn’t stick on the White Sox roster, the rebuilding south-siders could provide an opportunity for other players looking for a rebound in the bullpen or starting rotation. With success stories like Erick Fedde and Adrian Houser effectively revamping their career in recent years, the White Sox are working to become a desirable destination for those in need of a bounce-back. Brian Bannister has done an excellent job identifying and developing veteran talent over the past two years, and I expect that to continue as long as he’s with the organization.

With the White Sox looking for upside as they build a long-term contender, don’t be surprised if more reclamation projects are added before the team heads to Arizona in February.