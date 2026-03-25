White Sox make boldest Rule 5 call of 2026 with latest Opening Day roster choice

The White Sox have wrapped up their spring training and begun the trip north to Milwaukee to begin the 2026 season. The team will kick off their season Thursday, with Shane Smith taking the mound against Brewers flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski. While most teams have yet to announce their full rosters to open the season, decisions are starting to be made on which players will break camp with the team. For the White Sox, one such decision was revealed last night.

Source: Right-hander pitching prospect Jedixson Páez has been informed he made the Opening Day roster of the Chicago White Sox.



Páez, 22, will go straight to the big leagues without passing through Double-A. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) March 25, 2026

Paez, the second overall pick in December’s Rule 5 draft, joined the White Sox organization having not pitched above High-A with the Red Sox. At just 22 years-old, Paez didn’t fit the profile of a typical Rule 5 pick. He had no experience in the upper levels of the minor leagues, and missed the majority of 2025 due to a calf injury. Paez’s low-90s fastball was also atypical of a Rule 5 pick, and he doesn’t have the normal pitch mix of a bullpen arm. Still, the White Sox believed enough in his elite control to bring him into camp.

The White Sox struck gold in the Rule 5 draft a year ago, landing all-star Shane Smith and claiming another productive bullpen arm in Mike Vasil. It was always going to be difficult to replicate that success this season, but the Paez pick felt like a heat check for the front office. Paez entered spring training competing for a roster spot, and didn’t look particularly strong during his Cactus League outings. He allowed eight earned runs in 11.1 spring innings, though six of those runs came in one nightmare outing on March 5th. Paez is known for his control, but allowed five walks in the short spring sample.

Mike Vasil's injury opened the door for Paez to make the team

The event that likely changed the outcome of the spring for Paez came on March 14th, when White Sox righty Mike Vasil left his outing against the Dodgers with an elbow injury. Vasil was later diagnosed with a torn UCL and will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. All of a sudden, a spot had opened for Paez, and the White Sox saw enough in the 22 year-old to give him a chance.

It’s not clear what Paez’s role will be in the White Sox bullpen, but he’s a lifetime starter and a multi-inning role from the right side could be an area of need without Vasil. The White Sox will have to keep Paez on the big league roster all season or they’ll need to offer him back to Boston, so I’d expect a fairly long leash for Paez as the team attempts to keep him in the organization. If the White Sox still view Paez as a starter long-term, they could keep him in the bullpen all year to get out of the Rule 5 shackles, then develop him as a starter next season with additional flexibility.

Regardless of the future plans for Paez, he’ll be a name to keep an eye on in 2026 as the White Sox look to take another step forward. A strong debut season for the 22 year-old could make Chris Getz and the front office look genius after a risky Rule 5 selection.