White Sox miss easy bullpen reunion after Mike Vasil injury as Red Sox pounce

The focus for each Major League Baseball’s 30 teams has shifted as the season approaches. Instead of focusing on external additions to improve their roster, most teams have been working through the group of players in tow to build the best possible 26-man roster. A few stragglers remain on the free-agent market, however, as they await an injury or an opportunity on a team looking for depth. Earlier this week, former White Sox righty Tommy Kahle agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox, giving Boston a reliever with a solid track record and representing a missed opportunity for the White Sox.

The White Sox are on the heels of devastating injury news, with bullpen swingman Mike Vasil set to have Tommy John surgery and miss the entire 2026 season. The club will be looking for innings to fill the 100+ vacated by Vasil, and a cheap deal to bring back Kahnle would’ve made a lot of sense at this stage.

Tommy Kahnle's White Sox tenure jumpstarted a successful career

Kahnle, 36, first hid his breakout as a member of the White Sox in 2016, where he posted a 2.63 ERA in 29 appearances. He started strong in 2017 too, posting a 2.50 ERA in 37 outings before a deadline trade to the New York Yankees. With the exception of a brutal season in 2018, Kahnle has established himself as a consistently solid reliever in the years since, and has spent time with the Dodgers, Yankees, and Tigers. Kahnle took a slight step back during his season with Detroit in 2025, losing the feel for his control and leading to an elevated walk rate.

Kahnle has completely reworked his arsenal since his White Sox days, now relying almost exclusively on his changeup, which he threw a whopping 86% of the time last season. But recent developments make the White Sox in desperate need of innings in the bullpen, and would’ve made a deal for Kahnle worth considering, especially on a minor league deal. Instead, he’ll head to Boston to compete in a much more crowded bullpen mix.

The White Sox could still consider external options in their quest to make up for Vasil’s lost innings, but the free agent options are dwindling. Keep an eye on the waiver wire over the next week as teams waive players who won’t make the roster. This is how the White Sox acquired Vasil last season, and they could look to utilize it again.

If the White Sox stick with internal options to make up for the innings, LHP Chris Murphy, RHP Jedixson Paez, and even Jonathan Cannon could see an increase in workload. If I had to guess, I think there will be a player who is not currently in the White Sox organization that will be on the team’s Opening Day roster.

Only one week remains until White Sox fans get to see the on-field product that’s fueling the optimism from players and coaches all spring.