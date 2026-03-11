Predicting the White Sox 26-man roster halfway through the spring training schedule

It feels like just yesterday that White Sox pitchers and catchers reported to Camelback Ranch to kick off the 2026 MLB season. Somehow, the time has flown by, and we’re just two weeks away from Opening Day. As the White Sox roster battles and spring training showcases continue, I figured it’s about time to take another crack at guessing the 26 players that’ll be heading to Milwaukee for Opening Day. Here are my halfway point predictions for the White Sox Opening Day roster:

Catchers (2): Kyle Teel, Edgar Quero

The biggest question at the catcher position isn’t who the primary options will be, but rather whether Korey Lee plays his way onto the roster. Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero are expected to get the bulk of the reps, but with both players likely to see time at DH, the White Sox could opt to carry a third catcher on the roster for insurance. Lee is out of options, so he’ll have to pass through waivers or be traded if he doesn’t make the team. The 27 year-old has played parts of three seasons with the White Sox since being acquired at the trade deadline back in 2023. He’s shown power potential and excels at throwing out baserunners, but hasn’t yet had an above average season at the plate. He’d be nothing more than a bench bat on the White Sox roster, and I think the team will choose the extra flexibility on their bench and attempt to send Lee through waivers. This is, of course, contingent on the prognosis of Kyle Teel, who left Tuesday night's WBC game against Team USA with hamstring discomfort. Any missed time for Teel should result in Lee's addition to the roster.

Infielders (6): Munetaka Murakami, Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Miguel Vargas, Curtis Mead, Lamonte Wade Jr.

The biggest change in my last prediction comes in this spot here. The White Sox have a crowded group of right-hander corner bats in Vargas, Mead, and Lenyn Sosa. There likely isn’t a spot for all of them on the roster. In my previous prediction, I had the White Sox keeping Lenyn Sosa, but Curtis Mead’s strong performance has earned him an extended look, in my opinion. I believe the White Sox will find a taker for Sosa before Opening Day. The veteran Lamonte Wade Jr. has had a strong spring and provides a left-handed option with strong on-base skills. He may not get a ton of at bats, but a veteran presence on the bench could be important. Prospect Sam Antonacci has opened eyes this spring and could join this mix not long after Opening Day.

Outfielders (5): Andrew Benintendi, Austin Hays, Luisangel Acuna, Everson Pereira, Brooks Baldwin

One of the more interesting competitions in White Sox camp this spring, the outfield mix is just heating up. Everson Pereira has finally returned after an oblique injury sidelined him for the first two weeks of game action, and Jarred Kelenic’s slow start to the spring has been erased by a recent hot streak. Veteran OF Derek Hill is also in the mix here, but I believe the White Sox will go with the higher-upside options in Baldwin and Pereira. Kelenic, who signed a minor league deal, is able to begin the season in Triple-A and be called on if a spot opens up, meanwhile Hill will need to clear waivers to stay in the organization. It’s worth noting that Baldwin has minor league options, so he could be the odd-man out if the team elects to keep both Kelenic and Pereira on the roster.

Jarred Kelenic sends one 438 feet 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oDkn1ev08k — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 8, 2026

Starting Pitchers (5): Shane Smith, Davis Martin, Anthony Kay, Erick Fedde, Sean Burke

The White Sox named RHP Shane Smith their starter for Opening Day this past weekend, but the remaining four spots in the rotation are unclear. Martin, Kay, and Fedde all figure to open the year in the rotation with Burke, Jonathan Cannon, Sean Newcomb, Chris Murphy, and Mike Vasil all in the mix for the final spot. Despite inconsistent results this spring, I’ll give the edge to Burke, who showed potential last season and flashed the kind of upside the White Sox are looking for. Burke does have minor league options, so should his inconsistent spring continue, the White Sox could elect to have him open in Charlotte and roll with Cannon or one of the left-handers. Regardless, Burke should see plenty of starts at the big league level in 2026.

Relief Pitchers (8): Seranthony Dominguez (CL), Grant Taylor, Jordan Hicks, Mike Vasil, Sean Newcomb, Jordan Leasure, Tyler Gilbert, Chris Murphy

The White Sox bullpen was inconsistent in 2025, but young arms like Grant Taylor, Mike Vasil, and Jordan Leasure established themselves as pieces to build around. The additions of Dominguez, Hicks, Newcomb, and Murphy should help stabilize the group with veterans and turn the bullpen into one of the team’s strengths. Though Newcomb, Vasil, and Murphy are competing for a rotation spot, I think it’s more likely they both end up in the bullpen as swing arms able to do multiple innings. LHPs Brandon Eisert and Ryan Borucki have both had strong camps, but both can be optioned to Charlotte to start the season. Rule 5 picks Jedixson Paez and Alexander Alberto could claim a spot, but neither have been particularly effective this spring and it’s difficult to justify keeping a stronger-performing arm off the roster to gamble on them.

The White Sox will need to cut another 24 players in the next two weeks, so several tough decisions are coming soon.