White Sox must ask themselves tough Noah Schultz question after struggles vs Red Sox

The White Sox headed home Tuesday after their first winning road trip in quite awhile, with Noah Schultz taking the mound against the Boston Red Sox. Schultz, 22, made eight starts earlier in the season before landing on the IL with a flare up of the knee tendonitis he dealt with last season. After a few weeks on the shelf, Schultz returned against the Orioles last week, and made his first home start on Tuesday evening. Unfortunately, his first two starts off the IL have not gone the way he or the White Sox hoped, and it’s giving the White Sox a difficult decision to make.

After allowing a pair of home runs to the team ranked dead last in home runs this season, Schultz raised his season ERA to 6.00 in his first ten big league starts. While he’s had a few solid outings, Schultz has struggled with his control most of the time and has gotten hit around a bit when he does throw strikes. It’s not unusual for a rookie pitcher to have inconsistent control during his first stint in the big leagues, and it’s even less unusual for a pitcher of Schultz’s physique to struggle with repeating their delivery. He’s 22 years-old and has been in the big leagues for less than two months. Schultz has a proven track record of success in the minor leagues, and I don’t believe there’s any reason to be concerned about his long-term development just yet. However, that’s not the issue in the spotlight right now.

Noah Schultz, K'ing the Side in the 4th pic.twitter.com/8aWiP2VtME — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 1, 2026

Noah Schultz may not be ready to provide rotation stability White Sox need

During any of the past three seasons, I wouldn’t mind the White Sox leaving Schultz in the rotation to iron out his struggles against big league hitters. But the White Sox are coming off three straight uncompetitive seasons where the only important developments were steps forward by young players. The 2026 White Sox are in first place more than halfway through the season, and the priorities need to be adjusted accordingly. The reality is, the team is trying to win the division and needs stability in the rotation that Schultz can’t provide right now. If these struggles continue, it might be time to consider other options.

In no way am I suggesting that the White Sox give up on Noah Schultz. Giving up on your top pitching prospect after ten big league starts would be complete organizational malpractice. But sending Schultz back to Charlotte for more seasoning and work on his command is a normal course of action, and one that could be necessary.

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the White Sox could look to add some veteran pitching help . Schultz’s rotation spot could be the first spot they replace with a deadline acquisition as they look for consistency. If they’re not able to land help on the trade market, the White Sox have a few other young arms they could give opportunities to. David Sandlin had a rough first go in the big leagues but looked sharp during a spot start against the Royals. Mason Adams has pitched well as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery in Charlotte. Shane Smith is building his pitch count back up after a shoulder injury and will look to regain his 2025 All-Star form. Some combination of those three arms could round out the White Sox rotation until Noah Schultz gets his feel back.

As the White Sox approach the later stages of the season with their eyes on a postseason berth, the team is going to be forced to ask themselves some tough questions. There’s no doubt about the future upside of Noah Schultz, but his inconsistency may not match up with what the White Sox need right now, and that’s okay.