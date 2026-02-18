White Sox News: Acuna, Benintendi, New top prospects list

White Sox spring training has entered its second week as the full squad has officially reported to Glendale. Cactus League action is set to begin later this week, with the White Sox heading to Mesa to take on the Cubs in Friday’s spring opener. Before the first Cactus League pitch is thrown, however, a few news nuggets have emerged from White Sox camp. Here are a few of the main points from the early week:

Luisangel Acuna answers the position question

The White Sox acquired Acuna as the main piece in the trade that sent Luis Robert Jr. to the Mets, and questions have emerged about his defensive position in the weeks since. Primarily an infielder, Acuna spent time playing outfield in Venezuela this winter hoping to increase his versatility. Upon his arrival to camp this spring, Acuna was asked which position he prefers:

“To be honest with you,” Acuna said. “I feel more comfortable playing in center field. Ever since I started playing in the outfield and center field when I was with Texas, I just noticed the difference. It was more comfortable for me playing there.”

For the White Sox, outfield seems like the clearest path to get Acuna consistent playing time. The infield mix seems set- if not overcrowded- and questions remain about the long-term future of the team’s outfield. Acuna figures to be a leading candidate for the primary reps in center field and his comfort at the position should make for a seamless transition on defense.

Offensively, Acuna will need to work on refining his swing path to his more fly balls, but he has the strength for average power despite his small stature. If he can hit the ball in the air more consistently, Acuna’s combination of speed, defense, and power potential could make him a very productive player in the White Sox lineup.

Andrew Benintendi preparing for extended outfield look

The White Sox addition of Austin Hays this offseason, who has primarily played left field the past couple seasons, casted a cloud of doubt over the future of Andrew Benintendi in the outfield. Benintendi, who is coming off two-straight seasons with 20 home runs but is becoming increasingly deficient in the outfield, may end up with a significant number of designated hitter reps in 2026. Still, Benintendi is preparing for a regular slate of games in the outfield. He’s lost 12 pounds this offseason in an effort to take some weight off his Achilles tendon that has bothered him in each of the past two seasons.

“Wherever they want to play me,” Benintendi said. “And obviously there are going to be times where I’ll DH or whatever it may be, but I’m preparing like I’m going to play left field every day.”

Benintendi is unlikely to ever revert back to his 2021 form that won him the Gold Glove in left field, but a year where he feels healthy and can look a bit more serviceable in the outfield would go a long way. Benintendi being a realistic option in left field would allow the White Sox the ability to comfortably play both Benintendi and Hays in the lineup and get both veteran bats out there together. Benintendi’s workload in left field will be worth monitoring as game action gets underway.

Six White Sox prospects land on Fangraphs Top 110 list

Fangraphs became the latest media outlet to release their updated top prospects list, with six White Sox cracking the list. Infielder Caleb Bonemer leads the charge as the 33rd ranked prospect in baseball, with lefties Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith slotting in at 36 and 65, respectively. 2025 breakout pitcher Christian Oppor breaks the top 100 at 95, with OF Braden Montgomery at 100 and RHP Tanner McDougal at 104.

6 players in the White Sox organization are in @fangraphs list of top 110 players



Who excites you the most on the list?



(@FutureSox) pic.twitter.com/sIpmoZsogX — SleeperWhiteSox (@SleeperWhiteSox) February 17, 2026

For Oppor and McDougal, an appearance on this list is validation for a terrific 2025 season. Both pitchers were among the biggest risers in the White Sox organization and can establish themselves as clear top five prospects in the organization with another strong season.

Notably absent from the list is SS Billy Carlson, who has been featured on most other prospect rankings. The White Sox 2025 first-round pick will make his affiliate debut this season, and a strong first half should land him as a consensus member of the lists.