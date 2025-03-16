White Sox News: Concerning injury update on top 15 prospect plus Joey Gallo gets released

The Chicago White Sox have not had the best of luck with injuries this spring. A few of their players have had injuries that have ended their seasons before it started.

The hardest the White Sox have been hit by the injury bug is to their pitchers, with a few requiring the dreaded Tommy John surgery.

In the latest update regarding the White Sox roster, the White Sox received an update on one of their top prospects, which draws concern while getting news of a player's release.

Chicago White Sox give a concerning update on Mason Adams

Adams left Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after an inning and a third after he experienced elbow discomfort. Sadly, the news isn't great, with MLB.com Scott Merkin reporting that Adams has a right flexor strain, and his time for a return is TBD.

Merkin also reported that the White Sox granted first baseman/outfielder Joey Gallo his unconditional release.

Couple updates:



Joey Gallo has been granted his unconditional release



Mason Adams diagnosed with flexor strain in right elbow ... timetable TBD — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 16, 2025

It's likely Adams is heading for Tommy John surgery. Further evaluation will likely be done to see if he can avoid surgery, but that seems to be the outcome.

Rock bottom for Gallo

Gallo's release has to signal that he has officially hit rock bottom as a big leaguer. Gallo signed with the Sox to find a resurgence in his career, but sadly, that won't happen.

Gallo was terrible, to put it mildly, hitting .100/.143/.100 for an OPS of .243 this spring while only collecting two total bases. Gallo's awful spring comes on the heels of having one of the worst seasons in his career with the Washington Nationals, where he hit just .161 and ten home runs.

The White Sox could've been Gallo's last hope to turn his career around and remain a big leaguer, but with being close to a sure strikeout at the plate, he may not get another opportunity. Gallo was once a top prospect when he first came up with the Texas Rangers and even showed the ability to hit 40 home runs in a season, which he did in 2017-18.

Gallo requested his release to make the switch to pitcher since it is pretty clear his days of crushing home runs are over.

Josh Barfield on Joey Gallo switching to pitching: "He had expressed interest through his agent if it didn’t work out on the Major League team that he was going to explore the pitching side. I know it’s something he’s been dabbling around with in between some of the reps here." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 16, 2025

More moves to be made

The White Sox still have some moves to make to get the roster down to 26 guys to start the season.

The roster is slowly coming together, with a few more tough decisions to make coming on the horizon.

Opening Day is less than two weeks away for the White Sox, and things are starting to get exciting, with baseball slowly being the center of attention.