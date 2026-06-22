White Sox official Kyle Teel roster move gives struggling player a needed break

White Sox fans received a bit of good news after an ugly sweep at the hands of the Tigers this weekend. Catcher Kyle Teel, who has been out since March with a pair of injuries, has been activated and will make his season debut Monday night against the Guardians. Teel first suffered a hamstring strain during the World Baseball Classic in March and seemed to be on the verge of returning when he suffered a knee injury during his rehab stint that knocked him out another month. Now, as the season approaches its halfway point, Teel will finally make his season debut at the perfect time.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox optioned struggling catcher Edgar Quero to Charlotte. It’s a move that felt like it was overdue given Quero’s struggles so far this season. After a solid rookie year that saw Quero post 1.2 bWAR and a .689 OPS, his production has dropped off a cliff in 2026. In 55 games, Quero is slashing .187/.253/.233 with just three extra-base hits on the season. His 37 OPS+ ranks among the worst hitters in baseball, and he’s also struggled defensively. The 23-year-old came into the season with a great opportunity to establish himself as an everyday catcher, but has instead struggled mightily and even lost playing time to former Rockies prospect Drew Romo. The White Sox certainly haven’t given up on Quero being an everyday player, but giving him a break makes a ton of sense.

The White Sox will hope Kyle Teel solves their catching woes

The White Sox offense has performed well for most of the season, but the catcher spot is a place they’ve encountered trouble. Drew Romo got off to a solid start after his promotion but has since faltered at the plate, and his 62 OPS+ is still well-below average despite being better than Quero’s number. Still, it doesn’t make much sense for Quero to ride the bench in the major leagues when he could get every day at bats in Charlotte to work on his swing. Drew Romo’s power and defense provide a more traditional backup catcher profile than Quero’s contact-oriented approach.

There’s no doubt that the White Sox lineup can use Kyle Teel and the energy he brings to the lineup on a daily basis. His .786 OPS from last season won’t hurt either. The offense has struggled over the past couple weeks. They scored just eight runs in the three game series against the Tigers and several players in the lineup are in the midst of a slump. Hopefully Kyle Teel can provide a bit of a spark for the team.

As far as Edgar Quero is concerned, it’s an unfortunate decision, but it’s one that needed to be made. Hopefully Quero can find some consistency and confidence in a better hitting environment and return to the big leagues sooner rather than later.