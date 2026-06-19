Kyle Teel’s impending return forces White Sox GM Chris Getz to make tough roster decision

The White Sox lineup has been incredibly fun to watch this season, and they’re not yet at full strength. Young players like Colson Montgomery, Miguel Vargas, and Munetaka Murakami have carried the offense on their shoulders though the first 70+ games, and the team hasn’t missed a beat since Murakami’s injury at the end of May. One of the White Sox most productive hitters in 2025, Kyle Teel, has yet to make his season debut, and his return could be only a matter of days away. With Teel’s season debut coming soon, the White Sox will have an interesting roster decision to make.

In case you missed it, Kyle Teel suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain during the World Baseball Classic that was expected to keep him out for four to six weeks. As he got near the end of his recovery and prepared to make his return, Teel tweaked his knee playing in a rehab game in Charlotte and was expected to miss another three to six weeks. A month removed from his reinjury, Teel has now reported to Charlotte for rehab once again. He played in games Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to play in two games this weekend, potentially setting up his return Monday against the Guardians.

With Teel out, Edgar Quero and Drew Romo have handled the primary catching duties. With both struggling to consistently produce on offense, it’s going to give the White Sox an interesting decision when it comes to clearing a roster spot for Teel.

Edgar Quero and Drew Romo have struggled and are forcing a tough choice

On one hand, Edgar Quero is still one of the youngest players on the roster at 23. He’s a switch-hitter that showed some offensive upside in his rookie season in 2025. It’s far too early to give up on a former top 100 prospect that put up excellent numbers throughout the minor leagues. Quero spent the offseason working with Driveline to try to add more slugging to his profile, but might’ve done too much. In 51 games this season, Quero is hitting just .197 with two home runs and a .516 OPS. He’s also struggled on defense, and his -0.6 fWAR is the worst mark on the team. His upside is undeniable, but a stint in Charlotte may not be the worst thing for Quero.

EDGAR QUERO WALKS IT OFF IN EXTRAS ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/X8uP8XIcVo — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) May 17, 2026

On the other hand, Drew Romo has fallen off a cliff since his hot start to begin the season. Romo has made more of an impact in the power department with five home runs in 28 games, but his batting average has dipped to .151. His .617 OPS is stronger than Quero’s, but still ranks well below league average. Romo is in the midst of a 2-for-27 slump, so his early success could simply be wearing off. Defensively, he’s had a few obvious gaffes, but he grades out stronger than Quero in most categories.

The White Sox are left in an interesting spot. A power and defense profile like Romo provides could be ideal for a backup catcher, but they may choose the higher offensive upside in Quero instead. Regardless, Kyle Teel’s return will be welcome, and the White Sox already-strong lineup will be getting stronger very soon.