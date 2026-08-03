White Sox path to AL pennant now much clearer with Tarik Skubal trade to Dodgers

This time of year will always have mixed emotions for me. There's the suspense and intrigue as we baseball fans sit and wait in anticipation of trades that may or may not come to fruition. Add in the surprise and astonishment when huge moves are made. Who can forget the monster multi-player Juan Soto swap in 2022 or the CC Sabathia deal that ended Milwaukee's long playoff drought? Still, this time of year will always bring a slightly bitter taste in my mouth of thoughts of what might have been.

Back in 1997, the White Sox were only 3 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Indians at the end of July. Keep in mind, up to that point, the White Sox hadn't played in a World Series since 1959. They hadn't won one for, well, a while (1917). So, when Jerry Reinsdorf decided to throw in the towel at that point and basically give up by trading away two starters and our closer to San Francisco, it was a big deal (no pun intended). The "White Flag Trade" left us wondering what might have been. Fast forward to 2026, and the White Sox finally get to benefit from another team "calling it quits".

The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring Tarik Skubal for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2026

Detroit Throws in the Towel- whether they'll admit it or not

As of Sunday, the Tigers were only 2 1/2 games out of an AL Wild Card spot. They decided that trading Tarik Skubal, a back-to-back Cy Young award winner, was a better long-term move than hoping they could make the MLB postseason. After all, there was a very good chance they wouldn't be able to sign Skubal to a deal, and he would walk in free agency after this season concluded. The Tigers haven't commited to a full teardown, but the moving of their ace signifies that they know the odds of a World Series this year are slim. For the White Sox, thanks to Detroit's move, this means there's one less competitor for the AL Central crown. Sure, the Tigers were six games behind the Sox when they traded Skubal, but just tell the 1969 Cubs that a sizeable advantage in the standings in August is safe.

Skubal is out of the division- and the American League

The White Sox benefit by not only not having to face Skubal anymore, but also by avoiding Skubal going to another team in the American League. Until Los Angeles swooped in make a deal for Skubal, the Tampa Bay Rays, a team the White Sox may very well have to face in the postseason should they get there, was long rumored to be one of the teams in the mix to get the Tigers' ace. Instead, the Rays had to settle for Freddy Peralta. While Peralta is a two-time All-star, he is no Tarik Skubal. In addition, the White Sox have two more series remaining with Detroit. Those games will be a little bit easier to win by not having to face Skubal at least twice. They won't encounter Skubal again unless they reach the World Series.

So, it's a good day to be a White Sox fan. Skubal is out of the AL, and the White Sox don't have to see the Tigers in their rearview mirror anymore. The White Sox have made a couple meaningful additions to get better, and more could be coming. Maybe the benefits of the Skubal deal will even help me forget the "White Flag Trade" of 1997, but, don't count on it.