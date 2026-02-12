White Sox possible future closer gets first big spotlight with Spring Training invite

As White Sox Spring Training gets underway from Camelback Ranch, the optimism is loud from players, coaches, and staff. The White Sox are excited about the way they played in the second half in 2025 and believe another large step forward is in the cards for the upcoming season. The bulk of the optimism stems from the arrival of young, talented players like Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, and Edgar Quero. But the crop of young talent is deeper than it looks on the surface, and the White Sox will have a strong group getting a look in Spring Training, including an unheralded reliever that could be the team’s future closer.

The White Sox selected RHP Zach Franklin in the tenth round of the 2023 draft from the University of Missouri. A college senior, Franklin was already 24 years old at the time of his draft, so the White Sox viewed him as an arm that could move quickly through their system. Despite his 7.45 ERA during his senior season at Missouri, the White Sox saw a pitch mix they liked in Franklin and decided to pull the trigger.

Franklin struggled during an eight-game stretch with Low-A Kannapolis during his draft season, but the White Sox remained aggressive with his placement and started him in High-A Winston-Salem in 2024. Franklin looked like a completely different pitcher in 2024, posting a 3.76 ERA in 29 appearances in High-A before a late season promotion to Birmingham that saw him post an even-stronger 0.90 ERA in ten innings. Franklin opened the 2025 season in the bullpen for Double-A Birmingham, where he held a 1.71 ERA in 35 appearances and spent time as the team’s closer, finishing 10/13 in save opportunities.

Zach Franklin has the arsenal to be a big league closer

Franklin closed out the 2025 season with a 13-game stint in Charlotte. Though his control dipped a bit and his 4.40 ERA wasn’t quite as strong, he struck out 19 hitters in 14.1 innings. Franklin features an upper-90s fastball with impressive strikeout numbers throughout his minor league career. His main offspeed pitch is a splitter, and he doesn’t have a strong third offering. To be a big league reliever, only two pitches are really needed and Franklin has the arsenal of a late inning reliever. He’ll get a look with a non-roster invite to major league Spring Training this season.

While Franklin feels like a longshot to make the big league roster out of camp, he may be in line to begin the year as the closer for Triple-A Charlotte. The baseball season is long and injuries are inevitable. Franklin’s track record over the past two seasons is strong and at 27, he should be one of the first names in line for a call-up if the situation arises.

Among the many interesting players worth keeping an eye on as Spring Training game action gets set to begin, White Sox fans shouldn’t forget about Zach Franklin, who could emerge as the White Sox closer of the future.