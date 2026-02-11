White Sox have already figured out one key position for the foreseeable future

It's February, and baseball fans are beginning to get anxious as we approach Spring Training. With the White Sox first pitcher and catcher workout on the books for Wednesday, February 11th, we're only a few days away. With the start of Spring Training just around the corner, it's time to take a closer look at the roster and where the White Sox stand, starting with the catchers.

Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero are the future of White Sox catching position. With Quero participating in 111 games to Teel's 78 in 2025, it's clear that manager Will Venable has these guys splitting time behind the plate. That should continue into 2026. The general consensus views Kyle Teel as the more advanced player at the position, but there's no denying the upside that Quero displayed in 2025. Let's break it down a bit further

Kyle Teel

Teel is only 23 years old, and he brings an immense amount of skill to the lineup each and every day. Offensively, Teel adds a left handed bat to the mix, while bringing strong slugging ability and impressive run-producing potential. In 2025 Teel posted a respectable .273/.375/.411 slash line. That slugging ability definitely catches the eye, but his on-base percentage demonstrates his mature approach to the plate and should be the most exciting statistic for White Sox fans.

Teel's offense is excellent, but it takes more than just a strong bat to be a big league caliber catcher. When he's behind the plate, Teel has shown he has no problem managing the pitching staff, and maintaining a calming presence for the young pitchers. He brings an energy and a love of the game to the ballpark each and every night. He'll need to shore up his defense moving forward, but the organization has made every indication that they believe Teel is a long term option behind the plate, despite receiving strong public interest in him. Fans can rest easy knowing that Teel will remain in a Sox uniform for the foreseeable future.

Kyle Teel: Catcher, hitter and strummer 🎸 pic.twitter.com/5IvQ1qg1D8 — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) January 31, 2026

Edgar Quero

At just 22 years-old, Edgar Quero was the youngest player on the White Sox roster for much of 2025, and he's already shown that he's consistently working hard to improve from a season ago. The Cuban born catcher is extremely capable, and even at such a young age, he's already shown that he's capable of managing a big-league pitching staff. Quero started more games than any other catcher on the White Sox in 2025, and it's clear that Venable trusts him behind the plate.

At the plate, Quero also demonstrated a mature approach and excellent feel for the strike zone. He combined this with impressive contact ability to show alot of promise. The primary focus of Quero's offseason has been adding bat speed and trying to tap into his power, which he and the White Sox believe will be the key to establishing himself as an everyday player at the big league level. Expect Quero to get significant playing time again in 2026 as the White Sox look to provide opportunities.

Korey Lee

Korey Lee remains a part of the equation as well, providing the White Sox with a more experienced option. Lee has shown he can handle spot starts and absorb innings when needed, giving the team more flexibility. A steady veteran presence in the dugout is always a good thing, but his current role feels more supplemental than central. As long as the two younger options at catcher are an availability for the team, Lee will probably remain in a depth position. It's worth noting that Lee is out of options, so the White Sox will need to pass him through waivers if they'd like to send him to Triple-A. It remains a possiblity that the team keeps three catchers on the roster in order to keep Lee in the organization.

The White Sox may still have questions across the roster, but catcher is no longer one of them. With Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero in place, Chicago enters Spring Training with both immediate reliability and long-term promise behind the plate.