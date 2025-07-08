White Sox Prospects: Shane Murphy dominates and Caleb Bonemer has a big weekend

With Colson Montgomery’s arrival in Chicago this past week, many of the notable Chicago White Sox prospects are now in the big leagues.

There remains plenty of intrigue up and down the farm system, though, and as another week of White Sox minor league baseball has wrapped, we are here to highlight some notable performances.

Triple-A Charlotte is all about pitching

With Colson Montgomery and Brooks Baldwin now in Chicago, most of the intrigue with the Knights lies on the pitching side.

Top prospect Noah Schultz has gotten hit around a bit in his first few outings with the Knights, but in an environment known for being tough on pitchers, results are less important than how the stuff looks, and Schultz’s stuff looks stronger than ever.

Lefty reliever Fraser Ellard has been dominant since returning from injury, posting an 0.90 ERA in 10 innings in relief. Jairo Iriarte also continues to look much improved since returning from a stint in Arizona.

On offense, Tim Elko posted another strong week, launching a pair of homers and driving in 11 runs in five games. Elko still has a .984 in the minor leagues this season.

Shane Murphy is dominant for Double-A Birmingham

Hagen Smith’s return to the mound in Birmingham has been a big story for the Barons in the past week, but his pitch count has been limited as he works his way back from injury.

Left-hander Shane Murphy has been nothing short of dominant since joining the Barons, and his remarkable run continued on Thursday as he allowed just one run over eight innings in a gem against Chattanooga.

Murphy has emerged as a legitimate pitching prospect for the White Sox, and at 24, he has a real shot to make his big league debut before the end of the 2025 season.

Oppor strikes out 10 in Winston-Salem

With many intriguing names on the roster, the Dash are a team to watch down the stretch in 2025.

Left-hander Christian Oppor has garnered some attention as a fast-rising prospect this season, and another 10 strikeout performance on Wednesday night helped add to his resume.

On offense, Samuel Zavala continues to look like a new ballplayer this season at just 20 years old, getting on base 10 times in five games this week for the Dash.

Bonemer has a monster weekend in Kannapolis

One of the biggest stories of the White Sox farm system this season has been the emergence of 2024 second round pick Caleb Bonemer.

In his first professional season, Bonemer has flashed 5-tool potential, and has even gotten some Top 100 buzz from major outlets.

After a slow start to the week, Bonemer stepped it up big time this weekend, going 6-for-10 with a home run and 6 RBIs between Saturday and Sunday. Bonemer’s breakout is a big deal for the White Sox future, and his development will be one to watch for the remainder of the season and beyond.

As the White Sox focus remains on the future, the farm system is still chock-fullo f talent worth watching. Tune in next Monday where we’ll recap another full week of minor league games!