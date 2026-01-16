White Sox reportedly targeting disastrous Dodgers free agent signing from 2025

After weeks of little action and few rumors from the Chicago White Sox, the plan for the remainder of the offseason is beginning to come into focus. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the White Sox are looking to add another starting pitcher on a one-year deal, with former Mets right-hander Griffin Canning among the possible targets. On the offensive side, the White Sox appear to still be in the market for a veteran outfielder, and Jon Heyman of the New York Post shed some light on a potential target for the position. According to Heyman, the White Sox are showing interest in former Mets and Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto.

Conforto, who will be 33 by Opening Day, was a first-round pick of the New York Mets back in 2014. He spent the first seven seasons of his career in New York, which included an all-star appearance in 2017 and a 2019 season where he hit 33 home runs. Conforto hit free-agency at 28 following the 2021 season, but a freak injury to his shoulder cost him the entire 2022 season. He agreed to a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants before 2023, and hit 35 homers and posted a 108 OPS+ over his two seasons in the Bay Area. Conforto joined the Dodgers last season and had the worst offensive season of his career, hitting just .199 with a .637 OPS. He was left off the Dodgers Postseason roster and will now hit the open market again at 33 looking for a bounce-back.

Conforto’s hard-hit numbers took a dip in 2025, but he showed well-above average metrics as recently as 2024, and his plate discipline remained excellent despite his down season. Defensively, Conforto has never had great range in the outfield, but his arm is solid. He may be better suited to DH frequently at this stage of his career, but he’s a solid offensive presence in a lineup either way.

113.2 mph off the bat of Michael Conforto 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yMTzDEW5Zm — SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 6, 2024

Conforto could be a meaningful veteran addition for Chicago

The White Sox would be taking somewhat of a risk by adding Conforto, and the hope is that his 2025 season was an outlier and he’ll produce closer to his 2024 numbers. But the financial commitment would be short-term and likely minimal, so the White Sox could easily cut bait if the signing doesn’t work out.

With young, high-upside options in Jarred Kelenic and Everson Pereira available, the White Sox would have some insurance if their veteran addition didn’t pan out, and the roster could use another experienced bat to help supplement the young hitters. The outfield market is thin, and there are few options who provide the offensive upside of Conforto available in free agency.

Signing Conforto was nothing short of a disaster for the Dodgers, but a low-pressure environment like Chicago could give him the opportunity to bounce-back, and a good first half could land him a trade to a contender and give him a shot at a World Series. The White Sox could then open a spot for top outfield prospect Braden Montgomery, who is expected to debut at some point in 2026.

A veteran outfield addition makes a lot of sense for the White Sox, and Michael Conforto could be the player to watch. With less than a month until Spring Training begins, all should be clear soon.