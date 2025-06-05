White Sox reward surging top prospect with MLB call-up after late scratch

With the news that the Chicago White Sox will (eventually) have different ownership and we can all move past the nightmare that is Jerry Reinsdorf soon, looking to the future now seems a bit more hopeful. Chicago has been very busy in recent years loading up on talent in their minor league system in hopes of emerging from their rebuild with one of the crown jewels of that effort being Kyle Teel.

Teel came over in the blockbuster trade that sent Garrett Crochet to Boston. Considered to be one of the best catching prospects in baseball, Teel came into the 2025 season already in the conversation for a big league call-up given the unfortunate state of the White Sox's major league roster. Teel did get off to a slow start this season, but he surged in May and now Teel is being called up to the majors as a reward.

Kyle Teel appears to be set to make his anticipated big league debut

At one point this season, Teel was hitting .180 and there were a number of people worried that the talented former first round pick had plateaued. However, Teel has since gone on a tear at Triple-A and his .295/.394/.492 line with eight homers and that was enough to get Chicago to bring him up. It probably doesn't hurt that the Super Two deadline seems to have passed and the White Sox shouldn't have to worry about an extra year of arbitration.

Matt Thaiss had performed pretty well defensively for the White Sox, but he couldn't hit and Chicago ended up trading him to the Rays. Edgar Quero and Korey Lee don't exactly inspire a ton of confidence, so bringing up Teel who has All-Star level upside seems to be a no-brainer once service time isn't as big of a consideration.

With Teel's promotion, the White Sox now are going to start to see if their efforts to reset the organization are going to pay off. If Teel and the other top young talents that come up soon perform well, it will look like a success. If not, everyone will wonder why the organization tortured their fans for nothing.

