Early returns on the Garrett Crochet trade point to White Sox being the real winners of the deal

When a professional baseball organization is attempting to properly execute a rebuild, it is essential to win the blockbuster trades. Resetting the timeline by cashing in on quality big league talent is paramount.

Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz did not inherit a particularly talented roster when he took over for Rick Hahn in August of 2023, but Getz has still been able to swing a few notable trades during his tenure as GM.

No trade was more controversial, or more important, than the one Getz made this past offseason. At the Winter Meetings in December 2024. the White Sox sent their 25-year-old ace and former first-round draft pick Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster move that brought back four players to Chicago.

Boston sent catcher Kyle Teel, infielder Chase Meidroth, outfielder Braden Montgomery, and right-handed pitcher Wikelmen González to the White Sox. While the initial reception to the deal from Sox fans was lukewarm, the early returns from that group of prospects point to the White Sox being the real winners of the trade. It may even set the foundation for the next era of White Sox baseball and "Rebuild 2.0."

Chase Meidroth's immediate impact

If you've been watching White Sox games in 2025, you know the immediate impact that Chase Meidroth has had on the big league club.

After dominating Triple-A for nine games, the White Sox called up Meidroth and inserted him into the everyday lineup. While his production has dipped over the last few days and tarnished his season statline, Meidroth passes the eye test with flying colors.

Meidroth is already 4th on the team in fWAR and does all of the "little things" well. Even if he never taps into his power swing, Meidroth is going to be starting caliber with positional versatility for many years to come. Shockingly, he was the third or fourth piece of the Crochet deal, which makes his contributions even more uplifting.

Teel and Montgomery are tearing up the minor leagues

The big prize prospects sent to the White Sox were catcher Kyle Teel and outfielder Barden Montgomery.

Teel is a 23-year-old catcher that was Boston's first-round pick back in 2023. He is now knocking on the door of the major leagues.

Teel is a really balanced player. He's a left-handed bat with a balanced swing and good control of the strike zone. He uses the entire field at the plate, which raises his offensive ceiling beyond what we normally see from even the best catching prospects.

With enough athleticism to play the outfield and a good enough arm to stick behind he plate, Teel looks like a lock to be a cornerstone of the next White Sox playoff team. In 31 games for Triple-A Charlotte in 2025, Teel has a .755 OPS and four home runs.

Braden Montgomery was the 12th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M. A broken ankle during the NCAA Super Regionals prevented Montgomery from suiting up in the minor leagues after he was drafted, so his first taste of professional baseball has come in the White Sox organization this season.

Montgomery is a big pop, toolsy outfielder that has 30+ home run potential once he develops. While Montgomery is still a switch hitter, he is stronger batting lefty.

There were some questions about how Montgomery might respond to professional pitching, but his dominant start to 2025 has him flying up the prospect rankings and the ranks of the White Sox organization. In 26 games with split time between Kannapolis (A) and Winston-Salem (High-A), Montgomery is hitting .323/.412/.586 with a .998 OPS and six (6) home runs.

White Sox prospect Braden Montgomery:



- Had final college season cut short due to injury

- Was drafted 12th overall by the Red Sox

- Was traded for Garrett Crochet



Now, he's tearing it up in his debut season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ghiu3ezCG9 — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2025

The White Sox won't be able to keep Montgomery in High-A for much longer and if this production translates to Birmingham, we're going to be talking about him as one of the highest rated prospects in all of baseball.

Wikelmen González is not far away

Wikelmen González was the fourth and final piece of the Crochet trade return. While his ceiling is probably the lowest of the players discussed so far, he too is not far away from having an impact on the major league team.

González is the No. 17 prospect in the White Sox system and was recently promoted to AAA-Charlotte where he has been working out of the bullpen. In 20.1 innings this season, González has a 3.54 ERA. I think he's a lock to debut in Chicago at some point in 2025.

González has an impressive fastball, but lacks consistency in his complimentary pitches. Hence why he profiles better as a reliever on an MLB roster.

But if the fourth piece and worst player the White Sox got back for Crochet ends up being a productive big league reliever, Chris Getz is going to look like a total genius. So far, the White Sox look like winners and Getz has to be very pleased.